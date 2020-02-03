Punxsutawney Phil Predicts An Early Spring For The Second Consecutive Year!

Punxsutawney Phil failed to see his shadow for a second consecutive year indicating an early spring (Credit: Groundhog.org)

Amid the excitement of Super Bowl LIV, which ended with the Kansas City Chiefs' first championship title in fifty years, it may have slipped your mind that yesterday was Groundhog Day. Observed annually on February 2, the fun North American tradition stems from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog, emerging from its burrow, sees its shadow, winter will continue for six more weeks. Conversely, the animal's failure to observe its shadow is an indication that spring is around the corner.

Though there are now numerous groundhogs, and other animals, posting as meteorologists on this day, it is 134-year-old Punxsutawney Phil, purportedly kept alive by mysterious elixir, that remains the most popular! As is the case annually, hundreds of people trekked to Gobbler's Nob in Punxsutawney, PA, in the wee hours of the morning to witness the legendary woodchuck predict the second half of this year's relatively mild winter. When the legendary woodchuck was pulled out of his burrow by two handlers donned in tuxedos and top hats, he carefully surveyed his surroundings and conveyed his prophecy in "Groundhogese" to one of his handlers. The crowd anxiously waited as the messenger unfurled his scroll and conveyed Phil's message: "Now my forecast on a day that's a palindrome will cause some to cheer and some to moan. So do I hope you think it's neighborly, for there is no shadow of me, spring it'll be early, it's a certainty."

Crowds of anxious fans gathered at Gobbler's Nob in Punxsutawney, PA to hear Phil's prediction (Credit: Groundhog.org)

Though cross country rival Staten Island Chuck's prediction was not unveiled with such pomp, he concurred with Phil's prediction. This is the Phil's second, and Chuck's fifth, consecutive early spring prediction. Given that the two woodchucks have xx years of weather prediction experience between them, is it time to put away the winter gear? Not so fast, say experts.

Though Phil's fans assert that the woodchuck has never been wrong since he began making the prophecy 1887, the experts at NOAA's National Climatic Data Center beg to differ. Their analysis indicates that in the past decade, the legendary groundhog has been right just 40% of the time. An examination of his record since 1887 shows an even lower 39% accuracy rate. However, given that 2020 marks only the 20th time Phil has foreseen an early spring since he began predicting the seasons, he may prove the skeptics wrong.

2/2/20 was a rare universal palindrome that is encountered very rarely (Credit: Weather.gov/newport/Twitter)

Supporters assert that in 2014, the only other time GroundHog Day coincided with Super Bowl Sunday, Phil's prophecy of extended weather turned out to be accurate, with the brutally cold weather extending well into March. Then there is also the fact that 2/20/20 was an extra special Groundhog Day, as the digits of its date made up a rare universal palindrome: a sequence that read the same way backward and forward regardless of the date format used. Additionally, Phil's cross-state rival, New York's Staten Island Chuck, who has an undisputed 80% accuracy rate over his 36-year forecasting career, predicted an early spring as well!

Though Phil has been alive for longer than any human, other groundhogs are not as lucky. The largest members of the squirrel family, also known as woodchucks, land beavers, or whistle pigs, usually live for just six to eight years in the wild.

Happy Groundhog Day!