Researchers Discover Four New Species Of Walking Sharks!

Scientists discovered four new species of walking sharks during a 12-year global conservation study (Credit: University of Queensland)

A shark that walks in water instead of swimming might sound like a plot straight out of a science fiction thriller. However, that is precisely how the four new species of the fish discovered in the tropical waters off Northern Australia, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea, move across the seafloor. The unique ocean dwellers were discovered by a team of scientists, led by Dr. Christine Dudgeon from Australia's University of Queensland, during a 12-year global conservation study.

The newly-found species belong to the genus Hemiscyllium, the same family as the previously known five species. The sharks have all evolved to withstand low oxygen environments enabling them to hunt during low tides. The researchers believe their ability to use their fins to walk across the waters affords the sharks a substantial advantage over the unsuspecting smaller animals they prey on. Though they are an apex predator in their shallow corel reef habitat, the tiny marine animals are harmless to humans.

The four species belong to the same genus as the five previously known walking shark species (Mark Erdmann, California Academy of Sciences)

"At less than a meter (3.2 ft) long on average, walking sharks present no threat to people, but their ability to withstand low oxygen environments and walk on their fins gives them a remarkable edge over their prey of small crustaceans and mollusks," says Dudgeon. Team member Mark Erdmann, a coral reef ecologist at the California Academy of Sciences, agrees, saying, "They're incredibly cute little animals and are really more like a gecko walking around than a shark."

A DNA analysis of skin samples from the live sharks suggests that these sharks broke away from their gliding brothers and sisters about nine million years ago and became a distinct species. Though that may appear to be a long time ago, it is relatively recent given that sharks have been around for more than 400 million years, giving them the distinction of being the youngest kind of sharks on Earth!

"Data suggests the new species evolved after the sharks moved away from their original population, became genetically isolated in new areas, and developed into new species," says Dudgeon. "They may have moved by swimming or walking on their fins, but it's also possible they 'hitched' a ride on reefs moving westward across the top of New Guinea, about two million years ago. We believe there are more walking shark species still waiting to be discovered."

Three of the nine known species of walking sharks are on IUCN" s vulnerable species list (Credit: University of Queensland)

Unfortunately, their small numbers and shallow habitat make the creatures, extremely vulnerable to natural disasters and overfishing. Of the nine walking shark species, all of whom live in the waters off northern Australia, eastern Indonesia, and near the island of New Guinea now known, three have already been added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, which lists species at risk. The researchers say sensible conservation management plans are needed to protect these animals from further threats.

Resources: www.ecowatch.com, newatlas.com, www.gizmodo.co.uk