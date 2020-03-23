Random Acts of Kindness Bring Joy During Coronavirus Outbreak

Random acts of kindness are being conducted worldwide to help people get trough the COVID-19 outbreak (Credit: www.mentalhealth.org.uk)

With schools and businesses closed and many cities and towns under mandatory shelter-in-home orders, the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has drastically changed lives globally within a short period of time. To bring joy, optimism, and strength during these difficult times, people and organizations worldwide are performing random acts of kindness for total strangers. Here are a few heartwarming deeds that will bring a smile on your face during these unprecedented times.

Paying forward

The ban on in-person dining imposed across many states to slow down the spread of COVD-19, is hitting the US restaurant industry hard, leaving many on the brink of shutting down. Now, some loyal customers are stepping up to help their favorite eateries. On March 18, 2020, a regular patron at Irma's Southwest, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Houston, Texas, stunned workers by leaving a $9,400 tip, with a note saying, "Hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks." Owner Louis Galvan, told Foxnews, "It was a regular – a regular of the restaurant for about 15 years. He came in and had a modest dinner of shrimp tacos and then left a $9,400 gratuity."

Coaches Bar and Grill in Columbus, Ohio, experienced similar generosity from a patron who added a hefty $2,500 tip to his modest $29.75 tab, to be split among the restaurant's workers.

An anonymous customer left a $9,400 tip for the workers at Irma's Southwest (Credit: Louis Galvan)

Chefs and restaurant owners across the country are also finding creative ways to help their staff, while contributing to their communities. San Francisco, California's popular Che Fico is putting together ready-to-go meals with a retail value of $50 that can be bought, or picked up for free by those in need. Anyone purchasing a meal is encouraged to donate $50 towards a free meal for a family in need. Many restaurants in Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, are giving away free food to anyone in need via donations, while others are adding rolls of toilet paper, which are in short-supply, to delivery orders!

World Central Kitchen, a non-profit spearheaded by Spanish -American chef José Andrés to provide meals during natural disasters, is working with partners to safely distribute individually-packaged fresh meals to communities in need in Los Angeles and Oakland, CA, Washington, DC, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

Caremongering

Canadian residents Mita Hans and Valentina Harper started the caremongering effort to help people in need (Credit: Facebook)

If the word "caremongering" sounds unfamiliar, it is because, before the spread of the coronavirus, the term did not exist. The online effort was started on Facebook to calm fears and to allow people to help those in need by Canadian residents, Mita Hans, with the help of Valentina Harper and others. Valentina told the BBC, "Scaremongering is a big problem. We wanted to switch that around and get people to connect on a positive level, to connect. It's [caremongering] spread the opposite of panic in people, brought out community and camaraderie and allowed us to tackle the needs of those who are at-risk all the time - now more than ever."

While the organizers were hoping their social media altruism efforts would resonate with people, even they are surprised at its instant popularity. There are now numerous caremongering groups established across Canadian communities, all helping each other during these anxious times. The "caremongering" deeds include providing baby food for a single mother in Ottawa, delivering meals for those in need in Toronto, and making supermarket visits for those who are unable to.

Random acts of kindness can be

"Caremongering" is not the realm of adults. When the coronavirus social distancing order forced four-year-old Aiden to cancel his birthday party, his best friends who live a few houses away took to set up a sign outside his home, which read, "honk for the birthday boy." Drivers who passed his house honked a "happy birthday' for Aiden as he and his family watched from their window, ensuring Aiden had a very happy fourth birthday indeed. Meanwhile, in London, seven-year-old Jimmy-Dean Hudson used his pocket money to buy about 60 to 70 rolls of toilet paper and is now knocking on doors in his community, giving them out to those in need. His mother said the young boy came up with the idea after seeing his elderly neighbors panicking at not finding any to buy in stores.

Lockdown singalongs

Italy, where the coronavirus outbreak and deaths have surpassed those in China, has been under total lockdown since March 9, 2020. While being in isolation is hard for any society, it is particularly hard for the Italians who are extremely social. To keep their spirits up during these unprecedented times, residents in Salerno, Naples, Turin, Benevento, and Siena have been holding neighborhood singalongs from the safety of their homes.

Television production crews donate masks, gloves, and other necessities to hospitals

Health workers in need of medical supplies such as masks and gloves, which are in short supply, are getting assistance from an unlikely source — Hollywood. Medical dramas, including The Good Doctor, The Resident, Grey's Anatomy, and more that use real medical supplies on set, are donating everything they have to hospitals, fire stations, and other organizations that need them to combat coronavirus outbreaks throughout North America.

Artists help students banish coronavirus blues

With worldwide school closures, millions of students are trying to find fun and educational activities to pass the days. Budding artists worldwide can fine-tune their drawing skills by tuning in every weekday at 1 PM EST on the Kennedy Center website for a tutoring session with American children's writer and illustrator Mo Willems. Meanwhile, Broadway star Laura Benanti is urging aspiring actors and singers whose school performances got canceled due to COVAD-19 to share videos of their performances on ##SunshineSongs for everyone to view. "Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots. If you were meant to perform in your high school musical and it was canceled, please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!!" she tweeted.

While COVID-19 presents the world with uncertainty, it is people and groups like these that remind us of all the positive ways we can impact the people around us in times of need.

Stay strong and healthy! We are all in this together!

