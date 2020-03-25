Animals Frolic In The Absence Of Humans

Sue the T-rex goes on a tour of the empty Field Museum in Chicago (Credit: Field Museum/Twitter)

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life as we knew it just a few weeks ago. Millions of people worldwide are now under mandatory or voluntary lockdowns. All public attractions, including museums and aquariums, are shuttered, and the usually crowded streets of popular tourist destinations are desolate. An unanticipated silver lining during these challenging times for humans, is that many of the Earth's other inhabitants are finally getting a chance to leave their normal habitats and roam freely.

The first animals to take advantage of human absence were Annie and Edward, two rockhopper penguins who reside at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium. A video released on March 15, 2020, showed the couple eagerly waddling around, exploring the aquarium's various exhibits. The footage, which instantly went viral, inspired other institutions sharing clips of their four-legged residents frolicking as well.

On March 18, 2020, SUE the tyrannosaurus-rex (T-Rex) was seen stomping across the marble floors of Chicago's Field Museum to get a closer look at the penguins. When reached for comment, SUE replied, "This is the moment I have been waiting for. The museum is mine to roam. The theropod revolution has begun." However, rest assured the dinosaur was not the real SUE — the world's best-preserved and most complete T-Rex skeleton — but a costumed imposter created by the institution's social media team.

Then Cincinnati Zoo kickstarted its Home Safari live stream series with resident baby hippo, Fiona (Credit: Cincinnati Zoo/ Youtube screen capture)

The Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio joined the fun trend with a "Home Safari" live stream series - the first starring its adorable baby hippo, Fiona — on March 16. "Let us help make your children's hiatus from school fun and educational," zoo officials announced on Facebook. "Join us for a Home Safari Facebook Live each weekday at 3 pm (Eastern Time), where we will highlight one of our amazing animals and include an activity you can do from home."

Many aquariums and zoos also have webcams rolling despite the coronavirus lockdown, including the San Diego Zoo, Safari Park, and the Monterey Aquarium, allowing people to view peaceful floating jellies, sleeping koalas, and vibrant coral reef habitats from the comfort of their homes.

Animals in the wild are also flourishing in the absence of humans. The lack of cruise ships has brought large numbers of dolphins to the Italian port of Cagliari, while flocks of wild turkeys have been spotted freely traversing the streets of Oakland, California. Meanwhile, in San Felipe, Panama, raccoons are testing their surfing skills in the area's beautiful beaches.

While the animals certainly appear to be having a good time, the heartwarming videos and images, shared on social media. are also bringing much-needed to millions of humans worldwide.

Stay strong and healthy! We are all in this together!

Resources: www.theguardian.com,www.mnn.com, www.newsweek.com, www.usatoday.com