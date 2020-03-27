Drones That Can Play Dodgeball? Sweet!

University of Zurich researchers have developed a system that allows drones to avoid high-speed obstacles (Credit: University of Zurich)

Drones have come a long way since the first machine, which was unsteerable and lifted a mere two feet off the ground in its first flight, was unveiled by French inventor brothers Jacques and Louis Bréguet in 1907. Modern-day quadcopters can be programmed to fly autonomously at high altitudes for long distances, swim underwater, and now, thanks to some University of Zurich researchers, even play dodgeball!

However, before you start envisioning a man vs. machine dodgeball tournament, the prototype, unveiled in the journal Science Robotics on March 18, 2020, is designed to help commercial delivery drones avoid obstacles, especially when flying at high speeds. Currently, it takes quadcopters, which use cameras as detection aids, ​​​​​​20 to 40 milliseconds to process the image and react to the obstacle. Though that is incredibly fast, it is not quick enough to safely avoid objects, such as a bird or another drone, which may suddenly appear in the machine's flight path.

Event camera image of the incoming ball and the person throwing it (Credit: University of Zurich)

The University of Zurich team, led by Davide Falanga, PhD student in robotics, began by equipping the drones with event cameras. Unlike regular cameras, which constantly capture the entire scene and hence take longer to process, event cameras only send the drone information when a movement, usually determined by light intensity, is detected. The simple switch helped cut the processing and reaction time immensely However, they are a fairly recent invention and not suitable for use in drones. The engineers bypassed the issue by developing custom algorithms that captured the pixel reactions in the drone's line of sight and corrected its flight path so the obstacle could be avoided.

To test the algorithms' effectiveness team through various objects at the cameras. They found that depending on the object's size and the distance from it was thrown, the movement between was accurately detected between 81 and 97 percent of the time. More importantly, it took the system just 3.5 milliseconds to detect and react.

The system built by the University of Zurich researchers will help resolve one of the biggest obstacles to commercial drone deliveries (Credit: University of Zurich)

The researchers then repeated the test, but this time with the cameras fitted on moving drones. To their delight, they found that the drone dodged objects 90 percent of the time, including a ball thrown from 3 m (9.8 ft) away that was traveling at 10 m (32.8 ft) per second. Even better, when the size of the obstacle to be avoided was programmed only on camera was needed to detect the movement. However, when the dimensions of the object were unknown, the drone needed both the cameras to avoid impact.

While there still needs to be some work done, the new technology could help resolve one of the biggest hurdles to commercial drone deliveries. Faster reaction times could also help save lives. Falanga says, "Currently, in all search and rescue applications where drones are involved, the human is actually in control. If we could have autonomous drones navigate as reliable as human pilots, we would then be able to use them for missions that fall beyond the line of sight or beyond the reach of the remote control."

Resources: newatlas.com, www.therobotreport.com