US Lawmakers Pass $2.2 Trillion Relief Bill To Help Blunt The Economic Impact Of COVID-19 Shutdowns

With over three-quarters of the country under mandatory shutdown orders, and more joining daily, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced hundreds of businesses to shutter and led to widespread layoffs. To mitigate the coronavirus outbreak's economic impact, US lawmakers have passed a $2.2 trillion emergency relief bill, the largest economic rescue package in the nation's history. Signed into law by President Trump on March 27, 2020, the sweeping legislation aims to help American workers, small businesses, and industries that are struggling to survive during this unprecedented crisis.

"I signed the single biggest economic relief package in American history," President Trump said. "This will deliver urgently needed relief to our nation's families, workers, and businesses, and that's what this is all about."

The multi-trillion-dollar plan has something for almost everybody. Here are a few of its biggest beneficiaries:

Corporations and individuals

$500 billion of the $2.2 trillion has been set aside to provide emergency loans for large companies, such as commercial airlines, which have been ground to a halt, as well as municipalities and towns impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Americans making $75,000 or less a year will receive a one-time check of $1,200 to assist them during these difficult times, while every child in these qualifying households will get a single payment of $500.

Unemployment insurance

As revenues collapse, businesses nationwide are laying off at unprecedented rates. During the week of ending, nearly 3.3 million Americans — about five times the previous record set in 1982 — applied for unemployment benefits. Experts believe that the layoffs will continue to accelerate, and some economists estimate that the nation's unemployment rate could get as high as 13% by May.

To help Americans make up for the lost wages, the relief bill will increase unemployment insurance by $600 a week for four months. The funds are in addition to what states already pay as a base unemployment salary.

Funding for hospitals, medical equipment, and health care worker protection.

The bill has allocated $150 billion to help provide much-needed resources to the US health care system. The bulk of the funds — $100 million — will be given to hospitals nationwide. The Indian Health Service, which provides direct medical and public health services to members of federally-recognized Native American Tribes and Alaska Native people, will receive $1 billion, and the remainder will be used to increase much the supply of medical equipment.

State, local governments and small businesses

The relief bill has provisioned $150 billion of federal money for state and local governments dealing with COVID-19's impact in their local communities. An additional $367 billion has been set aside to provide loans to keep small businesses — those with less than 500 employees — from laying off more people and shuttering forever.

"Our nation obviously is going through a kind of crisis that is totally unprecedented in living memory," Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said ahead of the history March vote. "Let's stay connected and continue to collaborate on the best ways to keep helping our states and our country through this pandemic," McConnell said. "Let's continue to pray for one another, for all of our families, and for our country."

