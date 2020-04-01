April's Super "Pink" Moon Will Be This Year's Biggest And Brightest Full Moon!

The supermoon on April 7 will be this year's biggest and brightest (Credit: Lensmatter/CC-By-SA 2.0/Pixabay)

On April 7, 2020, the skies will be lit up with a Super "Pink" Moon — the brightest and biggest full moon we will encounter all year! Though Earth's natural satellite promises to be spectacular, those hoping for a pink hue will be disappointed. April's full moon gets its name from pink wildflowers called phlox that bloom in early spring. Though misleading, it is undoubtedly better than the alternative nicknames, which include sprouting grass moon, fish moon, and hare moon!

Supermoon occurs when the full moon happens to be at the same time as perigee (Credit: KQED.org)

Supermoons, which are usually about seven percent bigger and 15 percent brighter than the average full moon, occur when the full moon coincides with lunar perigee — the moon's closest point to Earth in its orbit. On April 7, 2020, the moon will be about 221,773 miles (356,909 km) away from Earth. This is just a few hundred miles further than the November 2016 supermoon, which at 221,524 miles, was the closest one we have experienced in recent history.

The Moon's distance from Earth varies due to its elliptical orbit (Credit:JPL.NASA.gov)

The distance between the Moon and Earth varies because of our satellite's ellipse, or oval, orbit that brings it closer to and farther from Earth as it goes around. The farthest point in this ellipse, called the apogee, brings the moon about 253,000 miles (405,500 kilometers) from Earth on average. In contrast, its closest point, the perigee, brings the satellite an average distance of approximately 226,000 miles (363,300 kilometers).

Though some people believe that the proximity results in earthquakes and tidal waves, scientists have found no correlation. They maintain that the spectacular moon does provide an opportunity to capture and share gorgeous pictures and is an excellent reminder of how fortunate we are to be living on this beautiful planet. The best part is that the celestial event can be observed without leaving the comfort of your homes!

Resources: NASA.gov, earthsky.org