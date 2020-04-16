99-Year-Old WWII Veteran's "Walkathon" Is Helping Raise Millions For Coronavirus First Responders

Former British Army Captain Tom Moore is raising millions for Britain's National Health Service workers (Credit: Moore Family)

When 99-year-old Tom Moore announced a "walkathon" to help Britain's National Health Service (NHS) staff, he was hoping to collect a modest £1,000 ($1,250) from supporters. Instead, the World War II veteran has managed to raise millions from donors worldwide in less than two weeks and the money is still pouring in at unprecedented rates.

'Suddenly we were on £50,000 ($62,412) Then £100,000 ($124,825). Now the figures are just unbelievable," a beaming Moore told Daily Mail on April 15, 2020. 'I turn my back for a few minutes, and it's shot up again. It's astonishing money. The sort of money you just can't visualize.'

Moore's quest to raise money for the selfless and courageous healthcare workers serving at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic began on April 9, 2020, with a fundraising campaign on JustGiving.com. "Captain Tom Moore's 100 Birthday Walk for the NHS," outlined Moore's goal of walking 100 laps of his 27-yard garden in Bedfordshire, England, before his 100th birthday on April 30, 2020, to raise money for the worthy cause. Moore's daughter, Hannah, who encouraged him to take up the challenge, said her father was seeking a way to thank the NHS doctors and nurses who had helped him recover from his recent hip replacement surgery and a previous bout with skin cancer.

Mr. Moore promised to walk 100 laps of his garden by his 100th birthday on April 30, 2020 (Credit; Moore Family)

Though cautiously optimistic, Moore and his daughter were not sure they would achieve their modest fundraising goal of £1,000 ($1,250). To their pleasant surprise, they were able to raised the funds within 24 hours of the start of the campaign, and things have not slowed down since. As of April 16, 2020, an astounding £15,889,673.66 ($ 19,834,285) has been donated to the NHS charity by 790,339 supporters.

In an interview with British television hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, a delighted Moore said: 'It just shows that were such a generous, thoughtful people throughout the country. We're so generous in every way that this sort of money had come along, and it's for such a super purpose for our doctors, our nurses, all the backup people deserve everything that we can give them.'

Mr. Moore completing his final ten laps on live television with the national guard in attendance (Credit: BBC/YouTube screen capture)

And he is far from done. After completing the final 10 of his promised 100 laps on live television on April 15, 2020, the retired civil servant announced that he would continue his fundraising efforts and vowed to complete an additional 100 laps in 10-lap daily increments before the end of the month. Moore's daughter is delighted about her father's decision to keep going because the cause is giving him a new purpose, something to look forward to each day.

Moore, who has become a global celebrity of sorts, also has some words of wisdom for not seeing the light at this seemingly unending dark COVID-19 tunnel. The former army captain who served in British-ruled India and Burma, says, "You've all got to remember that we will get through it in the end, it will all be right," he said."For all those people finding it difficult at the moment, the sun will shine on you again, and the clouds will go away."

Resources: Dailymail.co.uk, BBC.com, NPR.org