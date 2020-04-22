Wish To Cleanse Your Brain Of Toxins? Get Your ZZZs

Scientists have discovered that sleeping helps our brain get rid of toxins (Credit:Joyell VanGelder/CC-SA-2.0/Pixabay)

Though considered a waste of time by some, sleep is essential for the health and wellbeing of humans. Over the years, researchers have found sleeping allows the body to repair and restore cells, get rid of irrelevant memories, and even help kids grow taller and obtain better grades. Now it appears that snoozing for an average of 8 hours daily, enables the brain to cleanse and get rid of harmful toxins.

The latest research follows up a 2013 study conducted on rats and baboons found a dramatic increase in the flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in their brains during sleep.

It found that during sleep, the flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in their brains increased dramatically and helped wash away any harmful waste proteins that may have accumulated in the cells during the day. The process acts a bit "like a dishwasher," said Dr. Maiken Nedergard, a neuroscientist at the University of Rochester who led the research. Since one of the waste products removed from the mammals' brain during sleep was beta-amyloid, a substance that forms sticky plaques associated with Alzheimer's, Nedergard wondered if his findings could offer a new understanding of the brain ailment. However, more research needed to occur to find a correlation with the human brain.

During deep sleep, waves of cerebrospinal fluid (blue) coincide with temporary decreases in blood flow (red). Less blood in the brain means more room for the fluid to carry away toxins, including those associated with Alzheimer's disease (Credit: Fultz et al., 2019)

A team of Boston University scientists led by Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering Dr. Laura Lewis recently set out to do just that. They asked the study's 13 participants to lie down and fall asleep in an MRI machine to monitor their brain patterns. To further recreate a realistic sleep cycle, the researchers ran tests at midnight and even asked subjects to stay up late the night before for them to drift off immediately once testing began.

Along with sleeping within an MRI machine, which helped scientists measure blood oxygen levels and levels of cerebrospinal fluid, the researchers also attached EEG (electroencephalography) caps onto participants. The EEG caps helped monitor the electrical currents running through study participant's brains. The different forms of measurements were especially important to fully understand what was occurring. "We had a sense each of these metrics was important, but how they change during sleep and how they relate to each other during sleep was uncharted territory for us," Dr. Lewis remarked.

The team discovered that similar to what Nedergard had observed in other mammals, large waves of cerebrospinal fluid washed over the brain during non-REM sleep, the deepest part of the cycle. Even more impressive, the EEG readings showed that during this time, neurons started to turn off and on in a synchronized fashion. "There would be this electrical wave where all the neurons would go quiet," Dr. Lewis said. As a result of the coordinated halt, less blood flowed in the brain, creating more room for "cleansing" cerebrospinal fluid.

The brain's neurons stop momentarily to slow down the blood flow , enabling the CSF to flow in and cleanse the brain (Credit: Fultz et al., 2019)

Scientists already know that patients who have Alzheimer's and similar degenerative diseases have fewer, weaker brain waves. "So we might expect that there are also fewer and smaller waves of cerebrospinal fluid in those disorders, and that might have an impact on how waste products are cleared," Dr. Lewis concluded. The researchers who published their findings in the journal Science in late 2019 suspect that poor sleep in patients with neurological disorders may be impacting the brain's cleansing process and leaving toxins to accumulate, eventually leading to degeneration. “We’re running new studies to test how these CSF waves may change in healthy aging and in neurological disorders,” she said. “We’re also going to test whether this would be associated with less waste removal from the brain during sleep in these patients.”

William Jagust, a professor of public health and neuroscience at the University of California, Berkeley, who was not involved in the study, believes the findings also suggest that people can reduce their risk of Alzheimer's by ensuring that they get high-quality sleep. The expert says that researchers who are already testing other lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise as a way to protect brain health should put sleep "high on the list" as one of the measures worth trying. So be sure to get your zzzz's!

Resources: NPR.org, Wired.com, www.bu.edu