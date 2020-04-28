Massive Asteroid With "Face Mask" Will Zoom Past Earth Tomorrow

In this radar image of the 1998 OR2 asteroid captured by the Arecibo Observatory April 18, 2020. the space rock's topographic features resemble a face mask ( Credit: Arecibo Observatory/NASA/NSF)

On April 29, 2020, Earth will get a scary visitor — a massive asteroid called 1998 OR2. Fortunately for us, the space rock, which experts believe will be the largest one to fly by our planet this year, will be following the strict COVID-19 pandemic regulations. 1998 OR2 will not only be zooming past Earth at a safe "social" space of about 3.9 million miles (6.3 million km), or about 16 times the Earth-Moon distance, but it will also be wearing a "face mask."

"The small-scale topographic features such as hills and ridges on one end of asteroid 1998 OR 2 are fascinating scientifically," says Anne Virkki, head of Planetary Radar at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, "But since we are all thinking about COVID-19, these features make it look like 1998 OR 2 remembered to wear a mask."

The 1998 OR2 asteroid will zoom within 3.9 million miles (6.3 million kilometers) of our planet on April 29, 2020 ( Credit: Gianluca Masi/ Virtual Telescope Project)

Measuring approximately 1.2 miles (2 kilometers) wide, the largely spherical 1998 OR2 rotates once every 4.1 hours and travels through space at a rapid pace of 19,461 miles per hour (31,320 km/h). First observed on July 27, 1998, by astronomers at the Haleakala Observatory, Hawaii, it belongs to a special category of near-Earth asteroids called Potentially Hazardous Objects (PHOs). The classification includes large space rocks — over 500 feet (140 meters) across — that come to within 5 million miles of Earth's orbit and pose a danger to our planet.

The 1998 OR2 will not impact Earth during its 2020 visit. However, the Arecibo Observatory team has been closely tracking and collecting data on the space object since April 13, 2020. "The radar measurements allow us to know more precisely where the asteroid will be in the future, including its future close approaches to Earth," says Flaviane Venditti, a research scientist at the observatory. "In 2079, asteroid 1998 OR 2 will pass Earth about 3.5 times closer than it will this year, so it is important to know its orbit precisely."

The 1.2 mile-wide 1998 OR2 is large enough to be categorized as a potentially hazardous object (Credit: Arecibo Observatory/NASA/NSF)

Experts say that the best time to view the asteroid is around 09:56 UTC (translate UTC to your time) on April 29, 2020, when it will make its closest approach to Earth. Though it is not bright enough to view with the unaided eye, amateur astronauts will be able to see 1998 OR2, , which will be visible as a slow-moving "star," using smaller, 6 to 8 -inc telescopes, with a 6 to 8-inch lens.

Those that do not possess one or want a better look can join watch it on Slooh.com's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels. Since the asteroid is best visible at night, the one-hour-long free event will commence at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on April 28, 2020, about 11 hours before the asteroid makes its closest approach to Earth t 5:56 a.m. EDT (0956 GMT).

Resources: graduate.ucf.edu, earthsky.org