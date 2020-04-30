Carbios's Plastic-Eating Enzyme May Help Alleviate The World's Pollution Problem

By

CCSS NAS-6 NCSS-8
Only a portion of the over 359 million tons of plastic is produced annually gets recycled (Credit: Hans/CCO/Pixabay)

The negative health impacts of plastic on both wildlife and humans have been well-documented. However, the versatile material, which is used for everything from grocery bags to drink bottles to food packaging, is hard to avoid. Experts estimate that of the 359 million tons of plastics produced annually worldwide, about 150–200 million tons end up in landfills or the environment. To make matters worse, the material derived from the small percentage of plastic that is recycled is of lower quality and can only be used a few times for items like clothing or carpets before it has to be discarded.

Now, French start-up Carbios wants to help alleviate the world's plastic pollution problem with a mutant bacterial enzyme that digests PET — the most abundant polyester plastic used to produce packaging, textile fibers, and plastic bottles — and turns it into chemical building blocks. The resulting material can be used to create anything and, more importantly, recycled forever.

Carbios has developed an enzyme that breaks down plastic into its original chemical building blocks (Credit: Carbios)

Mechanical recycling, which entails washing, shredding, and melting the polymer, "is limited," explains Carbios CEO Martin Stephan. "To make a transparent bottle with that technology, you need a transparent bottle as a feedstock. And you cannot do that infinitely. After six or seven cycles of recycling, the plastic might only be good enough to use for something like the plastic on the backing of a carpet, and eventually, it will have to be thrown away entirely. So it's not a solution for the end of life of plastics, whereas our solution is an infinite recycling solution."

The company's quest for the optimal plastic-eating bacteria began about a decade ago, with 100,000 promising candidates. The list was soon whittled down to one — a leaf compost bug, which was first discovered in 2012. "It had been completely forgotten, but it turned out to be the best," said Prof Alain Marty at the Université de Toulouse, the chief science officer at Carbios.

The recycled material produced by Carbios is of high quality and can be reused forever (Credit: Carbios)

Once the perfect candidate had been identified, Carbios scientists introduced mutations to improve its plastic digesting prowess and keep it stable at 65 degrees Celsius — the ideal temperature for fast degradation. The new and improved enzyme was able to downgrade 90 percent of a metric ton of shredded plastic in less than 10 hours.

To breakdown the plastic, the waste is placed in a reactor with water and the enzyme and heated for 16 hours at 65 degrees Celsius. The resulting mix is then filtered and purified. This allows for the recovery of the building blocks that make up PET plastics — PTA (Purified Acid) and MEG (Mono Ethylene Glycol) — and also extracts any additives and colors that may be present. "These [PTA and MEG] are then repolymerized into virgin PET and transformed into a bottle, without the need of having to use new monomers [molecules] made from fossil resources," says Benjamin Audebert, the company's head of investor relations.

Carbios manufactured new food-grade plastic bottles created using recycled material (Credit: Carbios)

The recycling process which is currently in pilot stage, will be tested on a larger scale at a new, bigger facility in Lyon, France, by the end of 2020 or early 2021. Once all the kinks have been removed, Carbios hopes to launch the technology commercially. Not surprisingly, the company has already signed up several large customers, including L'Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe who are all eager to reduce their ecological footprint. "We are the first company to bring this technology on the market," said Stephan. "Our goal is to be up and running by 2024, 2025, at large industrial scale."

Though Carbios's recycling technique will certainly help reduce plastic pollution, Stephan believes it is only part of the solution. The CEO thinks we can only win the battle if people do a better job of ensuring that plastic waste does not end up in the environment or in landfills. So the next time you use a plastic bottle or container be sure to make the extra effort to place it in a recycling bin.

Resources: Forbes.com, Fastcompany.com, Time.com

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Dolasia, Meera. “Carbios's Plastic-Eating Enzyme May Help Alleviate The World's Pollution Problem.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 30 Apr, 2020, www.dogonews.com/2020/4/30/carbioss-plastic-eating-enzyme-may-help-alleviate-the-worlds-pollution-problem. Accessed 30 Apr. 2020.

MLA7

Dolasia, Meera. “Carbios's Plastic-Eating Enzyme May Help Alleviate The World's Pollution Problem.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 30 Apr, 2020, Web. 30 Apr. 2020.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Dolasia, M. (2020, April 30). Carbios's Plastic-Eating Enzyme May Help Alleviate The World's Pollution Problem. Retrieved 2020, April 30, from https://www.dogonews.com/2020/4/30/carbioss-plastic-eating-enzyme-may-help-alleviate-the-worlds-pollution-problem

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Dolasia, Meera. “Carbios's Plastic-Eating Enzyme May Help Alleviate The World's Pollution Problem.” DOGOnews. April 30, 2020. Accessed April 30, 2020. https://www.dogonews.com/2020/4/30/carbioss-plastic-eating-enzyme-may-help-alleviate-the-worlds-pollution-problem.
7 Comments
  • k1401986
    k1401986Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 12:49 pm
    Wow! I hope they downgrade all the trash!
    • k1401986
      k1401986Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 12:40 pm
      Wow!
      • k1401986
        k1401986Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 12:37 pm
        Wow!
        • j24
          j24Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 12:19 pm
          pick up trash
          • bsc
            bscThursday, April 30, 2020 at 12:17 pm
            That's really cool!!
            • aquaswirlspin1
              aquaswirlspin1Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:53 am
              We should save the Earth
              • sylvie55555
                sylvie55555Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:50 am
                That's so cool!

                Embed Code

                Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

                By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

                Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

                MLA8

                Dolasia, Meera. “Carbios's Plastic-Eating Enzyme May Help Alleviate The World's Pollution Problem.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 30 Apr, 2020, www.dogonews.com/2020/4/30/carbioss-plastic-eating-enzyme-may-help-alleviate-the-worlds-pollution-problem. Accessed 30 Apr. 2020.

                MLA7

                Dolasia, Meera. “Carbios's Plastic-Eating Enzyme May Help Alleviate The World's Pollution Problem.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 30 Apr, 2020, Web. 30 Apr. 2020.

                Chicago

                Dolasia, Meera. “Carbios's Plastic-Eating Enzyme May Help Alleviate The World's Pollution Problem.” DOGOnews. April 30, 2020. Accessed April 30, 2020. https://www.dogonews.com/2020/4/30/carbioss-plastic-eating-enzyme-may-help-alleviate-the-worlds-pollution-problem.

                APA

                Dolasia, M. (2020, April 30). Carbios's Plastic-Eating Enzyme May Help Alleviate The World's Pollution Problem. Retrieved 2020, April 30, from https://www.dogonews.com/2020/4/30/carbioss-plastic-eating-enzyme-may-help-alleviate-the-worlds-pollution-problem

                Popular Articles

                WeekMonthYear
                Name:
                Date:

                Reading Comprehension
                (12 questions)

                1. Why is plastic hard to avoid?
                2. How much plastic is produced annually?
                Name:
                Date:

                Critical Thinking Challenge

                What lifestyle changes have you, or can you, make to reduce plastic use?...

                Name:
                Date:

                Vocabulary in Context

                "This allows for the recovery of the building blocks that make up PET plastics — PTA (Purified Acid) and MEG (Mono Ethylene Glycol) — and also extracts any additives and...

                Name:
                Date:

                Parts of Speech Quiz
                (10 questions)

                Take Quiz

                Identify the part of speech of the underlined word.

                1. Now, French start-up Carbios wants to help alleviate the world's plastic pollution problem with a mutant bacterial enzyme that digests PET — the most abundant polyester plastic used to produce packaging, textile fibers, and plastic bottles — and turns it into chemical building blocks.

                2. Though Carbios's recycling technique will certainly help reduce plastic pollution, Stephan believes it is only part of the solution.

                3. "To make a transparent bottle with that technology, you need a transparent bottle as a feedstock.

                4. Experts estimate that of the  359 million tons of plastics produced annually worldwide, about 150–200 million tons end up in landfills or the environment.

                5. This allows for the recovery of  the building blocks that make up PET plastics —  PTA (Purified Acid) and MEG (Mono Ethylene Glycol) — and also extracts any additives and colors that may be present.

                6. However, the versatile material, which is used for everything from grocery bags to drink bottles to food packaging, is hard to avoid.

                7. Now, French start-up Carbios wants to help alleviate the world's plastic pollution problem with a mutant bacterial enzyme that digests PET — the most abundant polyester plastic used to produce packaging, textile fibers, and plastic bottles — and turns it into chemical building blocks.

                8. The negative health impacts of plastic on both wildlife and humans have been well-documented.

                9. "Our goal is to be up and running by 2024, 2025, at large industrial scale."

                10. After six or seven cycles of recycling, the plastic might only be good enough to use for something like the plastic on the backing of a carpet, and eventually, it will have to be thrown away entirely.

                Multiple Choice Quiz

                This assignment is not currently available.