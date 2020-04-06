Celebrating Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions And Lockdowns

Easter celebrations are being reinvented to comply with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions (Credit: happy-easter.net)

Easter, which will be celebrated on April 12, 2020, is one of the most important holidays in the Christian religion. The springtime holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, is usually observed with special worship services, family gatherings, and community hosted egg hunts.

However, this year the revered traditions have had to be canceled to comply with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that include bans on large crowds and stay-at-home orders. Here are some of the innovative ideas that city officials, communities, and individuals have devised to ensure Easter 2020 will be magical for all.

Church services

Churches across the US are offering online services on Easter weekend (Credit: liquidchurch.com)

On Easter Sunday, families typically don their finest attire and head to worship services. Unfortunately, in-person attendance will not be possible this year. To make for it, churches nationwide are getting innovative. While many plan to live-stream their services on YouTube or Facebook, the Cape Cod Bible Alliance Church in Brewster, Massachusetts, plans to offer two drive-in Easter services. ​​​​​​Worshippers will be allowed to park outside the church at a safe distance from other cars. They will then be able to tune their car radio to a low-frequency FM transmitter and hear the service while watching the pastor, instrumentalists, and song leader conduct the service from a stage.

“We found that people really want to have a sense of community,” said Buster Waters, a deacon at Cape Cod Bible Alliance Church in Brewster. “They want to be together. But of course, with the social distancing, this isn’t going to happen.”

Egg hunts

Local officials in states across the US are coming up with innovative twists to ensure kids and adults can participate in egg hunts without violating the social distancing guidelines. Oklahoma City is asking community members to decorate their front-facing windows with Easter-themed images, so children, walking in their neighborhoods with their parents or guardians can “find” them.

In North Carolina, the Richmond County and Richmond County Tourism Authority have collaborated to put on a virtual Easter egg hunt from April 6 to April 12, 2020. Participating local businesses will each post on Easter egg on their Facebook page for Easter egg seekers of all ages to discover. Those that can send screenshots of 10 of the eggs and submit them via e-mail will be entered for a chance to win a gift basket filled with items and gift cards supplied by local businesses.

Family gatherings

Many families are inviting guests to join them for a virtual Easter brunch on video calls (Credit: milled.com)

While in-person Easter brunches with extended families will not be possible, many families are sending out invites for virtual meals via video calls and asking guests to share their favorite recipes. Others are setting up social media portals to continue with beloved Easter traditions, such as making candy together. Restaurants are also offering special family meals that can be picked up at the curbside or delivered to homes for those that are accustomed to dining out during this holiday.

Have you come across an innovative Easter celebration idea in your town or community? If so, let us know by adding your comments below.

Resources: CNN.com, USAtoday.com, Independent.co.uk, www.ketv.com