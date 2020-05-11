Street Artist Banksy's "Game Changer" Pays Tribute To COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Banksy's "Sight Seeing Rats" sketched on the side of a bridge crossing the Seine River in Paris celebrates the city's leisurely walkers (Credit: Banksy)

British street artist Banksy is well-known for his controversial and often politically-themed artwork However, his latest creation can only be described as heartwarming. The mostly black-and-white stenciled sketch dubbed "Game Changer," features a young boy playing with a British National Health Services (NHS) nurse superhero toy. In the background, batman and spiderman lie in a waste bin, indicating that the boy’s new superheroes are the “game changers” of today — COVID-19 medical workers who risk their lives daily to keep the rest of us safe.

Unveiled by Southampton General Hospital officials on May 7, 2020, the approximately 10-square foot (one-square meter) artwork came with a note from the artist. It read, "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white."

"I've got a little toddler at home and seeing the little kid playing with the action figures there and with the Batman, Spiderman, and then the nurse flying over - it was just amazing,” said Matsikachando Moyo, a nurse at Southampton. “It's a beautiful portrait of the NHS staff as heroes, it's lovely, it's amazing."

Game Changer celebrates Britain's brave NHS health workers who are at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic (Credit: Banksy)

It is unclear why Banksy picked the Southern England hospital or how he delivered the framed masterpiece without getting detected. However, the hospital is thrilled by the unexpected tribute. Paula Head, chief executive of Southampton General's NHS Foundation Trust, said it was “a huge honor” that Banksy had “chosen us to recognize the outstanding contribution."

The officials, who have currently displayed the artwork in the entryway close to the hospital's emergency department, plan to put it up for auction in the fall and donate the proceeds to benefit all NHS workers.

Despite being a household name, especially in Britain, Banksy's identity is known only to his family and close circle of friends. The elusive artist rose to fame in 1993 when his graffiti art began appearing on trains and walls in Bristol, England. By 2001, the artist’s classic blocky spray-painted signature had become a familiar sight all across the United Kingdom and then, soon after, worldwide – from Vienna to Paris to San Francisco.

Though Banksy has added some traditional paintings since, the artist refrains from selling them for high prices unless the funds are going towards charities and causes close to his heart. In October 2018, the artist demonstrated his disdain for exorbitant art prices by remotely-activating a shredder built into the back of his world-famous “Girl with the Balloon," painting, shortly after it had been auctioned for a record $1.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction.

However, Banksy's drastic action and decision to rename the masterpiece “Love is in the Bin,” did not dissuade the bidder from purchasing the painting. According to the auction house, while the anonymous female European collector, was initially shocked at seeing her newly-acquired painting being destroyed she soon realized it was a once-in-a life opportunity to "own a piece of art history."

