Rare Blue Dragons Are Washing Up On Padre Island National Seashore

Blue dragons are sea slugs that live in the warm waters of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans (Credit: Sylke Rohrlach / CC BY-SA 2.0/ Commons.wikimedia.org)

Since early May, visitors to the Padre Island National Seashore off the coast of South Texas have been discovering specimens of the rare blue dragon or glaucus atlanticus. Though the name evokes images of flying, fire breathing monsters, the delicate creatures are a type of sea slugs that spend their lives in the temperate and tropical waters of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans.

However, while the stunning mollusks, which grow only about 3 centimeters long, may not look the legendary mythical creatures, they are not to be taken lightly. The sea slugs have the unique ability to store the stingers of their favorite prey — the jellyfish-like Portuguese man o' wars — and use them when touched or disturbed. Even worse, the mollusks have the ability to concentrate the stingers together, making their stings even more painful than those inflicted by the Portuguese man o' wars.

Blue dragons, which swim upside down, use their bright blue bellies to keep airborne predators at bay. Their dull gray backsides blend with the bright sea surface, keeping them hidden from predators in the water (Credit: Taro Taylor/ CC BY SA 2.0/ Commons.wikimedia.org)

The slugs usually spend their lives floating in the ocean waves on their backsides. Their vibrant blue underbelly acts as perfect camouflage in the water and also deters airborne predators. Meanwhile, their gray backside seamlessly merges with the surface of the ocean, keeping them hidden from any potential predators in the water.

The park officials, who have never before encountered these rare blue dragons, are unsure why so many are suddenly washing ashore. Their advice to visitors like Hunter, who are fortunate enough to see them? "Be amazed as they are a rare find, but also keep your distance!"

