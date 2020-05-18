Memorial Day Celebrations Get Innovative Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Memorial Day is celebrated annually on the last Monday of May, honors US military personnel who have died in combat (Credit: .publicdomainpictures.net/CC0)

Memorial Day celebrations usually involve parades, flag ceremonies, and other formal public recognitions to honor the brave men and women of the American Armed Forces who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. This includes those in the US Army, Navy, Marine Corps, National Guard, Air Force, and the Coast Guard. However, the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing requirement is causing American cities and towns to cancel the beloved traditions and find new ways to honor their fallen heroes. Here are a few innovative festivities planned for the holiday, which will be observed on May 25, 2020.

The American Legion Post 184 in Wildwood, New Jersey, has partnered with the local police and fire department to stage a drive-by parade. On Sunday, May 24, 2020, the first responders will drive through the town and also pass by the homes of residents who have signed up to participate in the event. The homeowners can also enter a contest to decorate their residences with a patriotic scene. The winner of the display, which will be judged by the police and firefighters, will win a $100 Visa gift card. Kids can also participate in the commemoration by downloading Memorial Day coloring pages and activities, which include a short paragraph outlining "What Patriotism Means To Me," from the veteran organization's website. Those that submit completed worksheets will receive a thank you note from a veteran and an American Flag.

"The true meaning of Memorial Day is commonly forgotten," said Commander of Post 184 Harry Weimar. "We hope these learning opportunities and the parade experience will make everyone remember 'freedom isn't free,' especially the next generation."

Memorial Day honors all US military personnel who have died in combat (Credit: www.military.com)

The residents of Chicago's DuPage County will celebrate the occasion by sharing stories, photos, and memories to honor loved ones or friends on a new interactive website created by the officials. The site will also include poems, quotes, and videos, including one in which "Taps" — the melody used at military funerals and memorial services — is being performed at Arlington National Cemetery and another explaining the history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument.

"While we may not be able to gather in person this year, we are united in our desire to honor DuPage men and women who gave their lives while serving as members of the US Armed Forces," said DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin.

Meanwhile, in Coronado, California, the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization plans to create a televised version of its popular Memorial Day tribute, held annually at the city's Star Park. The half-hour program, which will be aired on local television stations multiple times on May 25, 2020, will include clips from past Star Park presentations as well as pay tribute to local military personnel who have died in the line of duty.

"We find ourselves in a strange and different time," said VFW Commander Chuck Lucas, who also serves annually as the Master-of-Ceremonies for Memorial Day events. "Thanks to the generosity of the City of Coronado, we will be able to continue this year in the age-old tradition of honoring our fallen warriors. We think the presentation will be enjoyed by an even larger audience, and we have been working hard with the very talented folks at City Hall to create what we hope will be a unique, memorable, and special tribute."

Memorial Day Vs. Veterans Day

There is often some confusion between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, which is celebrated annually on November 11. Though both the holidays celebrate American military personnel, they each serve a different purpose. Memorial Day honors all U.S. soldiers who have died or sustained a wound in a war. While Veterans Day pays tribute to all American soldiers – both living and dead — its primary purpose is to thank living veterans for their service and sacrifices.

Veterans Day and Memorial Day both honor US military personnel (Credit: www.americanflags.com)

Memorial Day History

The first national celebration to remember our fallen heroes was organized by General John A. Logan on May May 30, 1868. The Commander-in-Chief of the Grand Army of the Republic hoped "Decoration Day" as it was then called, would help improve the strained relations between the Northern and Southern States following the conclusion of the American Civil War (1861-1865). Logan marked the occasion by placing American flags and flowers on the graves of the 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers buried at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Though the Northern States embraced the idea, residents of the South continued the tradition of honoring their fallen soldiers on different days. While that changed once the holiday was extended to recognize servicemen and women killed in World War I, Southern States still celebrate Confederate Heroes Day to pay tribute to their American Civil War heroes.

Memorial Day can be celebrated in numerous ways from the comfort of your homes (Credit: Mortuary..com)

In 1968, the U.S. Congress declared what was now known as Memorial Day, a federal holiday, and moved the date to the last Monday of May. Though this allows Americans to enjoy a three-day weekend, it has diminished the day's solemn purpose. Most people regard Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer and spend the day firming vacation plans, attending barbecues, or lazing around by the pool. Retailers meanwhile use it to boost their sales by offering significant discounts. To remind Americans of the holiday's real purpose, U.S. President Bill Clinton passed "The National Moment of Remembrance Act" in December 2000. The law urges Americans to observe a minute of silence at 3:00 pm (local time) to honor the heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the safety and freedom of our country.

So on Monday, May 25, take a break from whatever fun activities you are engaged in and pay your respects to the brave American men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the safety and freedom of our country.

Happy Memorial Day!

