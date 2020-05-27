Companies Devise Creative Ways To Help Customers Maintain Social Distancing



Amsterdam's Mediamatic ETEN restaurant offers customers a safe, fine dining experience (Credit: Mediamatic)

Countries worldwide are gradually easing the strict lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. While this will allow non-essential businesses to resume operations, they are required to ensure customers keep a safe six-foot distance from each other at all times. Here are some creative ways in which companies are abiding by the regulation.

Social distance crowns and burgers

Burger King customers in Germany stay safe with social distance crowns (Credit: Burger King)

Since May 22, 2020, patrons at Burger King locations in Germany have been receiving a complimentary "social distancing crown" with their orders. The sombrero-like hats, which measure six feet in diameter, are designed to enable customers to safely enjoy their burgers and fries with friends and strangers alike.

"We wanted to reinforce the rules of high safety and hygiene standards that the BK restaurants are following," a Burger King representative told Business Insider. "The do-it-yourself social-distance crown was a fun and playful way to remind our guests to practice social distancing while they are enjoying food in the restaurants."

Meanwhile, customers at the fast food chain's Italian locations now have the option of ordering a "social distance burger." The modified version of Burger King's signature Whopper is loaded with triple the amount of raw onions found on a regular Whopper. ​​​​​​The company believes the pungent onion breath caused by the sandwich will deter people from coming too close to one another. More importantly, they hope the gimmick will provide some much-needed cheer for the country's residents who have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

Social Distance Greenhouses

Diners at Amsterdam's Mediamatic ETEN restaurant can enjoy a four-course vegan meal seated in the newly-built "chambres séparées." The adorable greenhouse-like structures erected over the waterfront eatery's outdoor tables can seat up to three people and be reserved in two-hour blocks, from 6.00pm to 8:30pm or from 8:30pm to 11.00pm. To ensure minimal contact, staff members wearing protective gear, place food items on a long wooden board and slide them onto the table through the greenhouse door.

Social Distance Squads

Disney's "Greeters" will ensure visitors maintain a safe social distance (Credit: Disney)

Disney Springs, Walt Disney World's shopping, dining, and entertainment district, which began a phased reopening on May 20, 2020, has added a team of new Cast Members. Comprising employees from various Disney World Resorts' Children Activities Services, the "Greeters" are helping guests maintain a social distance in fun and caring ways, while providing them with any assistance they may need.

Social Distance Circles

Circles help Visitors at San Francisco's Dolores Park maintain a safe social distance (Credit: DOGOMedia)

Companies are not the only ones coming up with creative ideas. In San Francisco, California, the officials are painting white circles in the city's public parks to manage crowds. Measuring 8 feet in diameter and spaced 10 feet apart, the rings, which are refreshed daily, are large enough for family gatherings, while ensuring plenty of room for social distancing. Phil Ginsburg, San Francisco Parks and Recreation General Manager, who was inspired by a similar installation at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York, says, "I like to refer to it as behavioral art, it's intended to be playful." San Francisco residents certainly seem to be enjoying this fun and effective social distancing method!

