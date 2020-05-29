Mark Your Calendars: Friday, June 5, Is National Donut Day!

National Donut Day is celebrated annually on the First Friday of June (Credit: hustlemoneyblog.com)

If you are looking for an excuse to indulge in a donut or two, here is a perfect one. Friday, June 5, 2020, is National Donut Day, which means it is your civic duty to devour one or even a dozen of the fried treats. Observed annually on the first Friday of June, the yummy holiday was not established by donut manufacturers to boost sales, but by Salvation Army volunteers to raise funds for the poor.

The non-profit's association with donuts began in 1917 when the Salvation Army volunteers arrived in France to tend to injured World War I (WWI) soldiers. lift the spirits of the homesick and miserable troops, Salvation Army workers Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance, decided to serve up some home-cooked food. With just limited — flour, sugar, lard, baking powder, cinnamon, and canned milk — at their disposal, they settled on donuts.

Making the treats was no easy task. With no rolling pins, donut cutters or large frying pans to be found, the volunteers patted the dough by hand and fried them, seven at a time, in a small pan. Despite working late into the night, the Ensigns managed to make only one hundred and fifty donuts the first night, and three hundred the next. However, the effort was well worth it.

Salvation Army volunteers made donuts to cheer the homesick troops during World War I (Credit: The Salvation Army Chattanooga / Public domain)

The tempting aroma of fresh donuts brought much-needed cheer to the US troops who lined outside the service hut, often waiting patiently for hours in cold and damp weather, to get one. Once fully equipped, the "donut lassies" as they were later called were dishing out as many as 9,000 treats a day! The simple treat became a symbol of the Salvation Army's efforts to ease the hardships of American troops and was used to help frontline soldiers during World War II (1939-1945) as well as the Vietnam War (1955-1975) soldiers.

In 1938, the Chicago chapter of the Salvation Army came up with the brilliant idea to sell donuts, made using the original WWI donut recipe, to the general public to raise much-needed funds for the poor. It was so well-received that National Donut Day became an annual event. Over the years, several donut manufactures and retailers have joined in the celebrations by handing out free or discounted treats.

Krispy Kreme has traditionally handed out a free donut to all customers on National Donut Day. However, this year the company is taking the celebrations up a notch with a "National Donut Week. From June 1 to June 5, 2020. customers to any Krispy Kreme locations will receive a free donut of their choice, even if they don't purchase anything else.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its first National Donut Week (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

LaMar's Donuts plans to observe the day by handing out two free donuts to healthcare, childcare, education, and first-responder professionals, for their selfless service during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those that do not qualify will still be able to walk away with a free donut of their choice. The company is also accepting nominations for outstanding public service professionals for an Essential Service Award, winners of which will receive a year's worth of free donuts! Dunking Donut customers will receive a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage. Many neighborhood stores also participate in this fun tradition, so be sure to check to visit the one closest to you.

Though it is the most popular, "National Donut Day" is not the only holiday dedicated to the treat. Donut fans will celebrate "National Jelly-Filled Donut Day" on June 8, "National Cream-Filled Donut Day" on September 14 and "National Donut Appreciation Day" on November 5! Given all these excuses to eat the yummy treat, it should come as no surprise that Americans consume 10 billion donuts — or about 31 donuts per person — annually!

Happy National Donut Day!

