The Sahara Desert Was Once Home To Earth's Most Vicious Dinosaurs

An artist's impression of a Carcharodontosaurus eyeing a group of crocodile-like hunters called Elosuchusis in the Kem Kem beds (Credit: Davide Bonadonna/ University of Portsmouth)

The Sahara desert, which encompasses over 3.6 million square miles of Northern Africa, is today one of the harshest and most inhospitable places on the planet. However, new research conducted by a team of international paleontologists has found that millions of years ago, the area was a lush green oasis that filled with a frightening line-up of ferocious carnivores, including flying reptiles, crocodile-like hunters, and aquatic dinosaurs.

"It was arguably the most dangerous place in the history of planet Earth because it was home to so many different kinds of predators in all shapes and sizes," says study leader Nizar Ibrahim, a paleontologist at the University of Detroit Mercy. "This river of giants is unlike any ecosystem today, and in fact, it's also pretty unique compared to other dinosaur age ecosystems."

The team's findings are based on the thousands of fossils recovered from two decades of paleontology expeditions to the Kem Kem beds. Located near the Moroccan–Algerian border on the northwestern edge of the Sahara Desert, the ancient rock formations are well-known for vertebrate and non-vertebrate fossils from the Late Cretaceous period (100 million to 65 million years ago). However, this is the first comprehensive review of the area's ancient specimens in over a century.

The Kem Kem beds on the border between Morocco and Algeria are a treasure-trove of fossils (Credit: Ibrahiim et.al/.Zookeys)

The researchers examined remains of ferocious pterosaurs, giant turtles, and ancient crocodyliforms. However, it was the fossils of three of the world's largest-known dinosaur species that made the Kem Kem beds worthy of the status of being "the most dangerous place in Earth's history."

They included the Carcharodontosaurus or shark-toothed dinosaur, one of the largest theropods. Larger than even the T-Rex, the massive creatures measured 13-feet (4 meters) tall, 45-feet (13.7 meters) long, and weighed as much as 17,637 pounds (8,000 kilograms) Also found were remains of the Deltadromeus or "delta runner. The mid-sized therapod, which grew to about 8-meters in length, had unusually slender hind limbs for its size, suggesting that it may have been a swift runner.

The most interesting, however, was the Spinosaurus aegyptiacus or Egyptian spine lizard. The massive 50 foot-long (15 meters) long, 15, 434 pound (7,000 kilogram) carnivores had elongated snout that resembled a crocodile's maw and long, conical teeth. The dinosaur's most unusual feature, however, was its six-foot-long tail. Unlike the stiff and tapering tails of other carnivorous dinosaurs, such as the T. Rex, it was flexible with a large surface area thanks to a series of distinctive tall neural spines.

An artist's impression of the Spinosaurus aegyptiacus, the first non-bird swimming dinosaur (Credit: Davide Bonadonna/ University of Portsmouth))

Laboratory tests conducted using plastic replica to a robotic swimming device revealed that the paddle-like tail was capable of moving sideways, suggesting that dinosaurs were easily able to propel through the water. The researchers believe the dinosaurs were equally comfortable on land where came to lay its eggs. They also believe it perhaps walked on four legs rather than two like other meat-eating dinosaurs.

"But it had so many adaptations to an aquatic existence — nostrils high on the skull and further back from the tip, flat bottomed-toe bones and claws, dense and thickened bone for buoyancy control, and this newly discovered tail form — that it would have been at least as aquatic as Nile Crocodiles," says University of Portsmouth paleontologist and study coauthor David Martill.

Dr. Ibrahim and his team, who published their study in the journal Zookeys on April 21, 2020, believe their research on the Spinosaurus aegyptiacus provides new insights into dinosaur evolution. "This discovery overturns decades-old ideas that non-bird dinosaurs were restricted to terrestrial environments," said study coauthor Stephanie Pierce, a Harvard University vertebrate paleontologist and biomechanist ​​​​. "So, yes, we believe that this discovery does indeed revolutionize our understanding of dinosaur biology."

Resources: udmercy.edu, www.ibtimes.com, yahoo.com