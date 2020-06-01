SpaceX's Crew Dragon Successfully Delivers NASA Astronauts To The International Space Station

ISS Astronauts welcome new crew members Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on May 31, 2020 (Credit: NASA)

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are always thrilled to welcome new crew members to the orbiting laboratory. However, the May 31, 2020 arrival of NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on SpaceX's Endeavour, was particularly exciting. It was the first piloted launch from American soil since the US Space Shuttle program was retired in 2011 and the first human spaceflight performed by a private-government — NASA and SpaceX — partnership.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, ferrying the NASA astronauts to the ISS, lifted off on the Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:22 p.m. EDT on May 30, 2020. Twelve minutes into the flight, the Falcon 9's reusable, first stage booster detached and made a picture-perfect landing on an awaiting barge in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The rocket's second-stage booster continued to carry its payload to a stable low-Earth orbit that put the spacecraft on the right trajectory to rendezvous with the ISS, before disengaging and disintegrating in outer space.

SpaceX's Demo-2 mission launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 (Credit NASA)

While Behnken and Hurley, both veteran space travelers, have been on the ISS twice before, the ride this time was vastly different. Though the Crew Dragon's slick touchscreen displays allow for manual control when necessary, the spacecraft is designed to be completely autonomous with little input required from the astronauts.

Also different were the astronauts' custom-tailored black-and-white spacesuits. Created in collaboration with Jose Fernandez, designer of superhero costumes for "Batman v. Superman" and "The Avengers," they were both stylish and extremely hi-tech. "A single connection point on the suit's thigh attaches life support systems, including air and power connections," NASA said in a press release. "The helmet is custom manufactured using 3D printing technology and includes integrated valves, mechanisms for visor retraction and locking, and microphones within the helmet's structure."

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said he wanted to create a spacesuit that inspired kids to become astronauts and want to wear the uniform themselves — to "get them fired up," he said. "Everyone should be excited that this is a thing made by humans, for humans," the visionary added.

Forty-nine minutes into the flight, Behnken, and Hurley performed checks on Dragon's Draco thrusters, adjusted the spacecraft's trajectory and began an engine burn to align orbits with the International Space Station. Once the tasks had been completed the space travelers treated the millions of fan, watching the historic event from Earth, to a tour of the Crew Dragon cabin. They then enjoyed a gourmet meal and a few hours of well-deserved rest.

Left to right: Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner, NASA's Christopher Cassidy pose with Bob Behnken and Robert Hurley (Credit: NASA)

The Crew Dragon arrived at its destination early on Sunday, May 31, 2020. After docking autonomosly it underwent a series of steps to connect the spacecraft with the port further. This included linking the power supply to the ISS and creating an air-locked seal between Behnken and Hurley's crew cabin and their entrance to the space station. At around 1:15 pm ET, the two astronauts emerged smiling and were greeted with cheers by fellow astronaut Christopher Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, who were already onboard the orbiting laboratory.

The Crew Dragon and astronauts have accomplished two significant milestones — launch and docking. The final test, bringing the Behnken and Hurley, back to Earth, will occur sometime in the next 110 days. If all goes according to plan - and there is little doubt it will — Space X will be flying astronauts regularly to and from the ISS. The commercial spacecraft's success will also enable NASA to pursue its desire to send astronauts to the moon by 2024. Musk has even bigger ambitions. He believes the spacecraft's success will also pave the way to help humans colonize Mars someday!

Resources: Yahoo.com, NASA.gov, CNN.com