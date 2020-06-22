Gorgeous Rare White Grizzly Bear Sighted In Canada

Cara Clarkson and her family saw the white grizzly and its sibling foraging alongside the highway on April 26, 2020 (Credit: Cara Clarkson)

With less than 55,000 grizzly bears left in the wild across North America, the sighting of any specimen is a cause for celebration. Hence you can only imagine how delighted Cara Clarkson and her family were when they spotted two young grizzlies — one with all-white fur— foraging alongside the Trans-Canada Highway near Banff, Canada, on April 26, 2020.

"We knew we were so lucky because white grizzly bears are unheard of," Cara told St. Albert Today. "It was a luxury and incredible experience for those of us who were driving by." The director of operations at the Rimrock Resort Hotel in Banff, who shared the images and video of the unique animal with the world on social media said the event was extra special given that the family was celebrating two birthdays — her husband Tyler's on April 26 and her three-year-old son Beau's on April 24.

Mike Gibeau, a Carnivore Specialist for Parks Canada and an Adjunct Professor in the Geography Department at the University of Calgary, says the Clarksons and other motorists who have encountered the white bear since, are truly lucky. For, though there are a few variations of white bears to be found, such as polar bears in the Arctic and British Columbia's Kermode bear, a species of a black bear that can sometimes have white fur, white grizzly bears, are incredibly rare. "I have never in all my time working with grizzly bears--since the early 1980s--seen a white grizzly bear. I've seen a really, really blond grizzly, but never a white one," Gibeau told St. Albert Today.

Canadian Park officials have known about the white grizzly since 2018 (Credit: Bow Valley Network/Facebook)

The expert doesn't believe the grizzly's white fur is the result of albinism, a disorder in which a mammal may fail to produce melanin, resulting in a lack of color in their hair, skin, and eyes. Instead, he thinks the bear's unusual coloring is the result of both its parents possessing the same recessive gene, something that has rarely been encountered in grizzly bears. As the name suggests, recessive genes are often masked by dominant genes, but if both parents carry the same gene — in this case, one that results in white fur — it is often passed on to the offspring.

Though this is the first time the world has become aware of the existence of the animal, now called Nakoda — friend' or 'ally' in the native language of the three Aboriginal tribes of the area — park rangers have known of its existence since 2018. Jon Stuart-Smith, a wildlife management specialist for Lakes Louise, Yoho, and Kootenay, says his team first spotted the bear as a cub as it traveled with its sibling and mother — they had been tracking from 2012 -2017 as part of a Canadian Pacific-Parks Canada research project to analyze the mortality rates of the region's grizzly bears. "That was the first time we were aware she had this very blond cub," he told St. Albert Today. "Then, last spring, they were seen without their mother."

The conservationist says, Nakoda, along with its sibling, was seen again in 2019, feeding off the grain spilled due to a train derailment in Yoho National Park. The smart bears, who venture back and forth between Banff and Yoho national park, revisited the area in early 2020 but left after realizing that the grains had been picked up and there was nothing left to eat. The experts say the grizzly's existence was never publicized due to fear that they would be relentlessly chased by members of the public eager to catch a glimpse. "These unusual-looking animals get hunted ruthlessly by photographers, and so the less we talk about them, the better," conservation biologist Mike Gibeau told The Guardian in an e-mail.

The white grizzly has been named Nakoda which means 'friend' or 'ally' in the native language of the three Aboriginal tribes of the area (Credit: Parks Canada)

As it turns out, the experts were right. Nakoda's photos and videos, which have gone viral, have led to a flurry of people rushing to the arrea where the bear has been seen and resulted in unsafe parking and traffic jams along the area where the bear has been seen. To protect the animals, on June 18, 2020, the concerned officials imposed a 10-kilometer no-stopping zone along the Trans-Canada Highway between Sherbrooke Creek near the B.C.-Alberta border and Field, where the two young grizzlies and several black bears have been sighted feeding on dandelions and berries on the side of the road. Those that do not follow the order are subject to penalties ranging from CAD 115 to a mandatory court appearance and a maximum fine of CAD 25,000. "We hope this informs visitors to travel through the area safely and to prevent these bears from getting hit on the highway," said Stuart-Smith.

Meanwhile, wildlife experts are trying to steer the young grizzlies away from the highway as much as they can. "We want them to develop a behavior of avoidance of humans, and especially vehicles and the highway at this point," Stuart-Smith said. "They're just young bears trying to figure out how to make a living on the landscape, and haven't had enough time to know they should be avoiding the highway and avoiding people."

The officials hope that Nakoda and its sibling, both believed to be about three-and-a-half-year olds, will eventually move away to higher elevations and disappear into the forests where they can live a long, healthy life. We all want Nakoda the White Grizzly to eventually become Nakoda the 'Great' White Grizzly of Banff National Park area," they wrote on a Facebook post.

Julia Turner Butterwick captured an image of a young cub with a white head on June 18, 2020 (Credit: Julia Turner Butterwick)

Nakoda is not the only grizzly capturing headlines in recent weeks. On June 18, 2020, Julia Turner Butterwick and her family stumbled upon a mama grizzly with two cubs - one with a white head —in Banff National Park. "As we got closer, we saw there were two cubs beside her," said Turner Butterwick told National Post, "I said, 'That cub has a white head. My four-year-old son thought it was great — he thought it was a panda."

Of course, the discovery came as no surprise to Parks Canada officials. "One sibling is brown while the other is brown with a blonde head and chest," the agency said in a statement. "The blonde color is caused by a color phase variation which is unusual but natural." The experts believe the cubs are about six months old and will probably they will remain by their mother's side with their mother until they are a year old.

