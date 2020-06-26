Ancient Civilizations Had Game Nights Too!

The four sides of the elongated dice and the front and back sides of some of the game pieces found by archeologists in Norway (Credit: University of Bergen)

Burying loved ones with basic necessities like grains, ceramic pots, and clothing, to ensure their comfort in the afterlife, was a fairly common tradition in ancient cultures. However, the family of one lucky individual went a step further, by including a board game for entertainment. Morten Ramstad, a researcher at the University of Bergen, Norway, stumbled upon the rare artifact — found only in a handful of graves before — while excavating the remains of an Early Iron Age (400-300 BC) burial mound in Western Norway.

Though the game board was missing, the researchers managed to retrieve the die and 18-circular game pieces. Unlike contemporary cubical dice, which are marked with a different number of dots from one to six on each face, the rectangular ancient game counter had bulls-eye like indentations indicating zero to five on each of its four faces. The researchers speculate the board game may have been inspired by one of the oldest-known board games in the world — Ludus latrunculorum, or the "Game of Mercenaries — which was popular among ancient Romans as far back a The two-person strategy game was similar to chess or backgammon.

Shards of pottery found in the burial mound (Credit: University of Bergen)

The burial mound included charred bone debris, remains of pottery jars, burnt glass shards, and a bronze needle, indicating the person had been cremated. Based on the artifacts, particularly the game pieces, the archeologists, who revealed their findings on April 5, 2020, believe the deceased was a wealthy individual . For unlike modern times, when board games are available to all, in ancient civilizations, they were considered status symbols. For high-ranking society members, such games indicated the intellectual ability to think strategically and also showed that one had leisure time to spend on such activities.

"These are status objects that testify to contact with the Roman Empire, where they liked to enjoy themselves with board games," Ramstad told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. "People who played games like this were local aristocracy or upper class. The game showed that you had the time, profits, and ability to think strategically."

The long rectangular dice had zero to five circles engraved on each of its faces (Credit: Univesity of Bergen)

The researchers, who plan to put display the game pieces in a museum believe the discovery provides insights into the social structure in Norway during the Early Iron Age and gives a glimpse of what tabletop fun, at least for the elite, looked like during ancient times. "Finding a game that is almost two thousand years old is incredibly fascinating," Ramstad told NRK. "It tells us that the people then were not very different from us."

