These Stunning Yellow Swirls Could Be The First Evidence Of A New Planet Being Formed

Astronomers believe they have finally witnessed teh birth of a new planet (Credit: Boccaletti et al.)

Over the past two decades, powerful instruments, like the now-retired Kepler space telescope, have allowed astronomers to identify thousands of exoplanets. While the unique new worlds, which range from fiery gas giants to icy spheres, have helped increase astronomers' knowledge about the development of planets, the process of how they form has always been a mystery. Now, scientists may finally get some answers thanks to the stunning first-ever images of a new exoplanet being "born" about 520 light years from Earth.

The initial hints that a new world may be forming came in 2018, from images captured by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) — the world's largest radio telescope. They showed two spiraling arms of dust swirling close to a young star called AB Aurigae in the constellation Auriga. While Anthony Boccaletti from the Observatoire de Paris, PSL University, France believed the discs may be evidence of a new planetary system forming, the photos were not clear enough to confirm his suspicions.

The planet is being formed 520 light years away from Earth in the constellation Auriga (Credit: Boccaletti et al)

To confirm his intuition, in 2019 and 2020, Boccaletti collaborated with a team of scientists from France, Taiwan, the US, and Belgium to try to capture more precise images of the constellation with the help of the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet REsearch (SPHERE) an adaptive optics system on European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile.

They were not disappointed. The powerful instrument, which operates in both visible and near infrared, captured the most in-depth images of the AB Aurigae system obtained to date. The photos enabled the scientists to clearly identify the fainter light from small dust grains and emissions coming from the inner disc, confirming the presence of the spiral arms detected by ALMA. Even more exciting, was a bright yellow "twist" pattern in the cloud about as far away from the star as Neptune is from the Sun.

Images of the AB Aurigae System . The image on the right is a close-up of the central part of the disc shown in the right image. It shows the inner region of the disc including the bring yellow twist that marks the spot where a planet may be forming (Credit: ESO/Boccaletti et al.)

The scientists, who published their findings in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on April 29, 2020, believe the swirls are evidence of planet forming in the disc. "The twist is expected from some theoretical models of planet formation," says co-author Anne Dutrey, also at LAB. "It corresponds to the connection of two spirals — one winding inwards of the planet's orbit, the other expanding outwards — which join at the planet location. They allow gas and dust from the disc to accrete onto the forming planet and make it grow."

The team plans to revisit the constellation to obtain close-up images of the new star system once the construction of the Extremely Large Telescope is completed by 2025. This will enable them to get an even better look at the exoplanet's formation and better understand the dynamics behind the process.

Resources: ESO.org, wikipedia.org