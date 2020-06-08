Father's Day 2020 Will Coincide With A Spectacular "Ring Of Fire" Annular Solar Eclipse

Countries in the Eastern Hemisphere will witness an annular solar eclipse on June 21, 2020 (Credit: NASA)

Are you looking for an "out of this world" gift for dad this Father's Day? Then you are in luck, for June 21, 2020, also happens to be the day of a relatively rare annular solar eclipse. The celestial event, which will transform the Sun into a spectacular "ring of fire, will be visible across a narrow, but long slice of the Eastern Hemisphere. While a larger swath of the world will be able to view a partial eclipse, Americans will miss the eclipse altogether since it will occur on the night of June 20 and end by sunrise on June 21, 2020.

The annular eclipse will be visible across a narrow but long slice of the Eastern Hemisphere (Credit: NASA)

The annular eclipse will begin in the Democratic Republic of Congo at 3:45 UTC (11:45 PM ET) South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Eritrea before crossing the Red Sea into the Arabian Peninsula. It will then travel through Pakistan, northern India, and southern China before finally ending over Guam at 09:34 UTC (5: 34 AM ET). Meanwhile, parts of Africa, southeast Europe, Asia, and the Pacific not in the direct path will witness varying degrees of a partial solar eclipse.

Many parts of the world will be able to see a partial eclipse ( Credit: Brocken Inaglory / CC BY-SA -3.0/ Creativecommons.org)

Solar eclipses can only occur at New Moon when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun. However, we do not experience a total solar eclipse every time this happens because the Moon's elliptical orbit causes its distance from Earth to vary between 221,500 miles to 252,000 miles. For a total solar eclipse to occur, the Moon has to be at its closest orbital distance — so that the satellite appears bigger than the star — and in perfect alignment with the Earth and the Sun. Partial solar eclipses happen when the Moon is not perfectly aligned between the two and casts only the outer part of its shadow, the penumbra, on Earth.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at apogee and cannot cover the Sun completely (Credit: The National Observatory of Japan)

Similar to total solar eclipses, annular eclipses require the Sun, Moon, and Earth to be in perfect alignment. However, since the new Moon is almost at apogee or farthest distance from Earth, it only covers 99 percent of the Sun causing the hot star's perimeter to appear as a very bright ring, or annulus, around Moon's dark disk.

All Solar eclipses should be viewed with protective glasses (Credit: theplanets.org)

If you are among the lucky few in the path of the annular eclipse, be sure to wear protective solar glasses to protect your eyes from the Sun's harmful infrared and ultraviolet radiation, which can result in permanent damage or even blindness. The best, and the only option available to Americans, is to join the live-streaming online party on Slooh.com at 5:00 UTC on June 21, 2020. Since it will be at 7:00 PM ET or 10.00 PM PT on June 20, 2020, for those of you in the US, it also means you can start Father's Day celebrations early!

Resources: Space.com, EarthSky.com