Three Missions Set To Launch To The Red Planet In July

Three missions are scheduled to launch to Mars in July (Credit: MASA)

The solar system is about to get busy! In the next few weeks, a slew of spacecraft will embark on a one-way, 314 million miles (505 million kilometers), journey to Mars, to seek evidence of past life and to further investigate its unusual atmosphere. The back-to-back missions are timed to take advantage of the short window of opportunity — caused by celestial mechanics — to reach the Red Planet in the most efficient and cost-effective manner,

Our Earth, as you probably know, takes 365 days to orbit the Sun, while Mars moves at a slower pace completing its rotation around the star in 687 days, or about 1.88 Earth years. However, about once every 26 months or so, the two planets briefly align. Since they are the closest at this point, the journey between the two worlds takes the least amount of time, making it the ideal time to send missions. The current window of opportunity begins on July 15, 2020, and ends on August 15, 2020, and the next one will not occur until September 2022.

The flurry of activity will begin with the lift-off of the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Hope orbiter from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan on July 16, 2020. The spacecraft's launch originally scheduled for July 14, 2020, had to be postponed due to inclement weather. Hope will be closely followed by China's Tianwen-1 mission on July 23, 2020, and NASA's Mars 2020 mission on July 30, 2020.

UAE's Hope, or "Al Amal" Mission

A rendering of UAE's Hope satellite, which will provide researchers with the first comprehensive record of Martian weather (Credit: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center)

Also called the Emirates Mars Mission, the Hope — "al-Amal" in Arabic — Mission is the UAE's first uncrewed interplanetary satellite and the first planetary science mission led by an Arab-Islamic country. Developed in collaboration with the University of Colorado Boulder, University of California, Berkeley, and Arizona State University, the Hope spacecraft's primary mission is to help answer some outstanding questions about the Red Planet's climate and atmosphere.

The state-of-the-art weather satellite is expected to enter Mars orbit in February 2021, coinciding with the UAE's golden jubilee celebrations. It will circle the Red Planet for at least an entire Martian year, or about two Earth years (687 days). If all goes well, the mission could be extended until 2025.

Researchers hope that the data collected — the first daily multiple-year record of Martian climate — will provide insights into how the once warm and humid planet transformed into the current icy and hostile world. The Hope orbiter will also investigate what caused the Mars atmosphere to lose its oxygen and hydrogen and study the connection between its lower and upper atmospheres.

China's Tianwen-1 Mission

China's debut Mars mission, Tianwen-1 — which means "questions to heaven" in Chinese — will make its way to the Red Planet aboard the Long March 5, a heavy-lift rocket, on July 23, 2020. The ambitious project, which comprises an orbiter, a lander, and a 530-lb. (240 kilograms) rover is scheduled to land on the Red Planet in early 2021.

Details of the mission, including the final landing site for the lander/rover, remain a little hazy. However, given the obiter's six instruments, which include a high-resolution camera and a ground-penetrating radar, which can measure the depth of subsurface water ice to an impressive 100 meters (330 feet), scientists suspect it's primary mission is to conduct a broad survey of the Martian environment.

If successful, China will become just the third nation after the Soviet Union and the United States to land a spacecraft on Mars. And that epic touchdown may lead the way to even bigger things in the near future: Chinese space officials have voiced a desire to mount a Mars sample-return mission, which could perhaps launch as early as 2030.

NASA's Mars 2020

An artist's concept of NASA's Perseverance rover exploring Mars (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA, which has already had four successful Mar's missions, is getting ready to send a yet-another rover to the Red Planet. On July 30, 2020, the Atlas V rocket will launch off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with Perseverance. The six-wheeled, car-sized rover is expected to touchdown inside the 28-mile-wide (45 kilometers) ancient river delta and lake known as Jezero Crater February 18, 2021. The rover's descent, which will be captured on video by Perseverance's powerful cameras, will allow Earthlings the first glimpse at a parachute billowing open at Mars, while microphones capture the sounds. Perseverance will also carry three dime-sized chips with 10.9 million names submitted worldwide to travel aboard the rover.

Upon landing, the car-size robot will put its seven onboard instruments to work to accomplish several goals, including searching for signs of long-dead life. Perseverance will also identify Jezero's geology, search for subsurface water, and collect and store samples from the most promising rocks inside dozens of sterilized titanium tubes, which will be brought to Earth sometime by NASA's Sample Retrieval Lander (SRL) mission. The ambitious mission, which is being conceived in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), is expected to launch sometime in 2026.

About two months after landing, around the 60th Martian day, or sol, Perseverance will finally release its precious cargo — a small helicopter that is attached to its bottom. Dubbed Ingenuity, the robotic quadcopter is the first of its kind to be tested on the Red Planet. If successful, the machines could be used in future missions to carry small payloads or investigate cliffs, caves, deep craters, and other unvisited or difficult-to-reach destinations and even act as scouts for human crews. "If that helicopter flight is successful, it will be huge for Mars exploration," Dr. Allwood, an Australian geologist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who is involved in the mission told ABC news.

NASA, who plans to live stream the launch, has developed several fun interactive Mars 2020-related interactive activities for adults and kids to enjoy without leaving home. These include participating in a launch countdown video and taking a souvnier photo using their virtual photo booth. Be sure to check them out by clicking here: Mars Perseverance Rover

Resources: Space.com, spacenews.com, Forbes.com