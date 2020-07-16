Don't Miss This Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity To See Comet NEOWISE

This image of comet NEOWISE was captured by NASA’s Solar and Terrestrial Relations Observatory, or STEREO, on June 24, 2020, as the comet approached the Sun. NASA/STEREO/William Thompson

Even those not into astronomy will find it hard to resist NEOWISE, the brightest comet to grace our skies since the 1997 appearance of Comet Hale-Bopp. The spectacular cosmic snowball of frozen gas, rock, and dust, has been visible to those willing to wake up before dawn since early July. However, it has now risen high in the evening skies and can be viewed with the unaided eye by even the most casual stargazer. Though the rare celestial visitor will be in sight for the next few weeks, the experts at Space.com believe the best time to see it is from July 14, 2020, to July 19, 2020.

What is NEOWISE?

Comet NEOWISE appears as a string of fuzzy red dots in this composite of several heat-sensitive infrared images taken by NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission on March 27, 2020.

The comet is named after NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE), which first detected it on March 27, 2020. NEOWISE hails from the outer reaches of the solar system known as the Oort Cloud — an icy graveyard that is home to hundreds of billions of the icy bodies. Every so often, something disturbs the orbit of one of these frozen worlds and it begins a long journey toward our Sun.

Given that it takes thousands of years for the frozen snowballs to reach the inner solar system, an opportunity to be able to view a long-period comet like NEOWISE, which has a 6,800-year-long orbit, is extremely rare. Additionally, most comets break apart from gravitational forces as they get close to the Star. However, NEOWISE emerged unscathed following its perihelion on July 3, 2020, at a distance of 27 million miles (43 million kilometers).

NEOWISE comes from the Oort Cloud that lies in the outer reachers of the solar system (Credit: spaceacademy.net.au)

As expected, the Sun's heat caused some of the frozen gas and dust to vaporize gas and dust spread out behind the nucleus. However, while this creates one visible tail in most comets, images captured by NASA's Parker Solar Probe (PSP) on July 5, 2020, clearly show twin tails streaming from the comet.

"Comet NEOWISE actually has two distinct tails, one of gas and one of rocky dust, that point in slightly different directions because they react differently to the movement of the comet and the solar wind of charged particles that stream from the Sun." says astrophysicist Karl Battams of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington.

NASA's Parker Probe captured a stunning image of NEOWISE sporting two tails on July 5, 2020. The lower, broader tail is the comet’s dust tail, while the thinner, upper tail is the comet’s ion tail (Credit:NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Lab/Parker Solar Probe/Guillermo Stenborg)

Besides putting up a a dazzling show, comets like NEOWISE, which are remanants from our solar system's creation, can provide scientists with important clues about our origins. "From its infrared signature, we can tell that it is about 5 kilometers [3 miles] across, and by combining the infrared data with visible-light images, we can tell that the comet's nucleus is covered with sooty, dark particles leftover from its formation near the birth of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago," said Joseph Masiero, NEOWISE deputy principal investigator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

How and where do I see it?

Skychart showing NEOWISE's location from July 15 to July 23, 2020 (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Though the comet, which is now headed back toward the outer solar system, will be visible for a few weeks, experts at Space.com believe the best time to seek out this rare visitor is from July 14, 2020, to July 19, 2020. NEOWISE will slowly start to fade away after its closest approach to Earth on July 22, 2020, when it will come to within 64 million miles of the planet.

To see the comet look below the Big Dipper in the northwest horizon about an hour and a half after sunset. Though the moon, which will be a waning crescent and visible only in the morning sky through July 20, will not steal NEOWISE's thunder, NASA experts recommend finding a spot away from the city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky. And, though NEOWISE, which will look like a faint star with a short tail, will be visible to the unaided eye, binoculars or a small telescope will enhance the dazzling display.

NEOWISE is not the only celestial delight in store for stargazers this month. On Sunday, July 19, 2020, about 45 minutes before sunrise, Mercury Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn along with a beautiful crescent moon will all be visible simultaneously without the need of a telescope! Astronomy educator Jeffrey Hunt told CNET, "Step outside early in the morning, at least an hour before sunrise. Find the four bright planets -- Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter. They look like overly bright stars. Brilliant Venus is low in the east-northeast. Mars is the lone 'star' in the southeast, and Jupiter and Saturn are the stars in the southwest. To your eyes, they won't look like the photos made by spacecraft, just overly bright stars."

Resources: Space.com, NASA.gov.