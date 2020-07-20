Parisians Enjoy Floating Cinema On The Seine River

Paris residents recently enjoyed a movie while seated inside an electric boat on the River Seine (Credit quefaire.paris.fr)

On July 18, 2020, about 150 Paris residents settled inside one of the 38 electric boats floating on the Seine river to enjoy a free screening of Le Grand Bain — a 2018 comedy about a group of middle-aged men forming a synchronized swim team. The city's first "Cinema Sur L'eau," or "Cinema on Water," was organized by MK2 Cinemas to celebrate the June 22, 2020, reopening of the country's movie theaters, which had been shuttered since mid-March to stem the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

To comply with COVID-19 social distance guidelines, the boats, which could each accommodate up to six family members, and the deck chairs set up on the river bank to seat an additional 150 people, were situated at least six-feet apart.

"It's been years, we're creating operations to take the cinema out of the cinema rooms as a promotion tool, and after the few months of confinement, we thought we needed a way to tell to the people and to tell to the world that cinemas are open in Paris, that Paris is one of the worldwide capital of cinema, and also to create a way for them to enjoy with their families a magnificent night, said Elisha Karmitz, CEO of MK2 Cinemas.

The Paris Paris Plages transforms the Seine riverbank into a beach resort for a few weeks in the Summer (Credit: Parisinfo.com)

The fun event was timed to coincide with the opening of the annual Paris Plages, a beloved summer time tradition during which roads along the Seine are closed to turn the waterfront into a beachfront. This year's celebration, which will be held from July 18, 2020 to August 30, 2020, has a myriad of fun activities in store for both kids and adults. They include swimming and water sports in the La Villette canal basin, workshops, board games, as well as numerous sports-related events to celebrate the XXXIII Olympic Games which will be held in Paris from July 26, 2024, to August 11, 2024.

In the US, where a resurgence in COVID-19 has caused most movie theaters to remain closed, drive-in-theaters are making a comeback. Popular in the 1950s they allows cinema-goers to watch films, which are projected on a massive screen, from the comfort of their cars. While the experience previously entailed attaching a speaker to the car window, viewers can now simply tune in to the appropriate frequency on their car radios to obtain the audio. This has made it easy to instantly convert large empty fields, or even parking lots, into temporary drive-ins.

Colorado's annual Beanstalk Music & Mountains Festival was converted to a COVID-19 safe drive-in event (Credit Beanstalk)

As a result, the concept, which allows for easy social distancing is now being used for more than just projecting movies.. In June 2020, music fans in Fort Collins, Colorado, were treated to Beanstalk: At the Drive-In — a two-night music festival starring Denver-based jam band Magic Beans and other famous artists. The COVID-19 iteration of the popular Beanstalk Music & Mountains Festival,which took place at the Holiday Twin Drive-In Movie Theater, allowed the occupants of the almost 400 cars, to experience the live concert at a safe social distance from the safety of their vehicles.

"The production angle went very smoothly," says festival co-owner and CEO Scott Hachey, who is also the guitarist of the band Magic Beans. "The social distancing aspect went very well as well, and we were excited with how our fans stuck next to their cars most of the time."

In other parts of the country, makeshift drive-ins have also been used to host high-school graduations, church services, and even fitness classes. The innovative adaptations are just one of the many examples of how people worldwide are finding ways to lead enjoy normal activities during these unprecedented times.

Resources: Fastcompany.com, en.parisinfo.com, interestingengineering.com