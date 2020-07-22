Spectacular Glow-In-The Dark Plants May Soon Be Lighting Up Your Homes

Scientists created glow-in-the-dark plants by using DNA from bioluminescent mushrooms (Credit: Planta/MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences)

Over the years, there have been numerous attempts to create "glow-in-the-dark" plants. However, none of the approaches, which included infusing plants with nanoparticles of the luciferins and enzymes needed for the phenomenon to occur, or incorporating them with bacterial bioluminescence genes, proved feasible.

They either resulted in dimly-lit flora, negatively impacted the plant's health, or were too expensive and cumbersome to implement on a large scale. Now, a team of Russian and British scientists has found a way to grow sustainable glowing plants by naturally altering their DNA.

Karen Sarkisyan from the London Institute of Medical Sciences and Ilia Yampolsky of the Russian Academy of Sciences began by inserting four genes from a bioluminescent mushroom called Neonothopanus nambi into the DNA of tobacco plants. The genes were all related to enzymes that help the fungi covert caffeic acid, which is naturally present in all plants, into luciferin that emits energy as light. More importantly, the they turned the resulting substance back into caffeic acid, allowing the cycle to repeat forever.

The tobacco flowers emitted the most light (Credit: Planta/ MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences)

The resulting plants projected a greenish hue that was about ten times brighter than that produced by plants infused with bioluminescent bacterial genes. Though the entire plant lit-up, it was the flowers that put up the most dazzling light show. "They glow both in the dark and in the daylight," said Sarkisyan. While the study was conducted on tobacco plants, the scientists assert the method is effective on most plants.

The team, who published their findings in the journal Nature Biotechnology on April 27, 2020, believe that once perfected, the bioluminescent plants would make a fun and useful addition to the household decor It would allow scientists to explore the inner workings of plants more effectively. "We really hope to bring this to the market in a few years from now, once we make them a bit brighter, once we make the ornamental plants with this new technology, and once, of course, they pass all the existing safety regulations," Sarkisian told The Guardian.

Photos of glowing tobacco plant tin ambient light and in the dark (Credit: Planta/ MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences)

Stay tuned! The days when you will be reading your favorite book under the soft glow of your rose bush are not too far!

