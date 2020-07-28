Scientists Get Ready To Explore A 425-Foot-Deep "Blue Hole" Off Florida's Gulf Coast

The Great Blue Hole, located near Ambergris Caye, Belize (U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) / Public domain)

Scattered across the ocean bed, and hidden from the human eye, are hundreds, or perhaps even thousands, of "blue holes." The massive underwater sinkholes, which host a diverse biological community — ranging from coral and sponges to sharks to sea turtles — were formed thousands of years ago when groundwater dissolved karst, a type of porous limestone rock found on ocean floors.

While the intriguing caverns are a favorite among deep-sea divers, they have never been fully explored by scientists, because they are hard to detect and reach, and the opening of many "blue holes" is too narrow to lower automated submersibles. However, that may change soon thanks to a series of missions sponsored by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to explore a mysterious "blue hole" in Florida's Gulf Coast. Dubbed "Green Banana," the 425-foot-deep, "blue hole" lies 155 feet below the ocean's surface about 50 miles offshore from St. Petersburg.

The team, comprising scientists from Motte Marine Laboratory, Florida Atlantic University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the US Geological Survey, will make their inaugural attempt to reach the bottom of the deep cavern in August 2020 using a benthic lander. Weighing 600 pounds, the autonomous triangular prism-shaped exploration equipment will remain inside the hole for 24 hours, collecting sediment and water samples. It will also record the temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen, turbidity, and bottom currents every 15 minutes.

Blue holes are water-filled sinkholes that are formed when groundwater dissolves the sub-surface limestone ​​(Eric Taylor/WHOIS)

While investigating any blue hole is challenging, exploring Green Banana promises to be even more so. That's because shaped like an hour-glass, with a restriction about mid-way. "It's going to make it pretty difficult to get some of the equipment and some of the teams down into the bottom of the hole, but we're working really hard on trying to come up with the best way to strategically do that and keep everyone safe," Emily Hall, a staff scientist and program manager at the Mote Marine Laboratory, Hall told CNN.

The site will also be visited by human divers, albeit for shorter periods of time. While Hall, who is certified to dive up to 200 feet, will probably stay around the rim, conducting water and biological sampling, a team of technical drivers that include Jim Cutler, a senior scientist, and program manager at the Mote Marine Laboratory, will try to get all the way down to the cavern's base.

The endeavor, which requires specialized training as well as rigorous health checks, is not without risk. "As you go deeper and stay longer, you have to worry about decompression illness. That happens when you accumulate too much nitrogen in your body tissues, then you have to come up slowly so that the nitrogen doesn't try to bubble out of your blood," Culter told CNN.

The Bethnic lander will be lowered into the "Green Banana" to collect sediment samples from the bottom (Credit: oceanexplorer.noaa.gov)

Also of concern is the blood's oxygen level, which needs to be lower than that on the ground to prevent toxic effects, which can lead to seizures. "The way we get around it is we change what we are breathing," Cutler said. "This is done by adding helium to the mix of air in the tank, which tends to reduce oxygen toxicity." The underwater explorers also have to return to the water surface extremely slowly to give the body time to decompress. "For divers going to the bottom of 'Green Banana,' over 400 feet, that might take closer to two hours," Culter told CNN.

Though "Green Banana" is the deepest blue hole Cutler will venture inside, it is not the first one. In 2019, the researchers led a team of divers to the bottom of the 237-feet deep Amberjack hole, about 30 miles offshore from Sarasota, Florida. During their two excursions, in May 2019 and September 2019, the researchers collected several water samples from different parts of the hole as well as four sediment samples from the floor.

Jim Cutler led a team of technical divers into the "Amberjack hole" in 2019 (Credit: oceanexplorer.noaa.gov)

An analysis of the specimens collected showed large amounts of dissolved inorganic carbon, both in the water and sand, leading the researchers to believe the blue holes may be capable of supporting some kinds of life—including microbes. The team also found evidence of nutrients coming up from the blue hole, which they believe could explain why they are capable of hosting "a high diversity of abundance of plants and animals, in the otherwise barren seafloor. Though the hole did not house any living marine animals, the scientists did find two perfectly preserved specimens of the smalltooth sawfish, an endangered species.

Whether the world's deepest known blue hole yields similar results remains to be seen. "One of the things that I really love about this mission is that it is exploratory research. We don't know what we're going to find," Hall told CNN.

Resources: CNN.com, oceanexplorer.noaa.gov.