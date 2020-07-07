Dogs Could Soon Become Valuable Allies In The Fight Against COVID-19

Thanks to their powerful sense of smell, dogs are able to detect diseases in presymptomatic patients (Credit: Medical Detection Dogs)

One of the biggest challenges to battling the rapid spread of COVID-19 is identifying and isolating people who are infected before the symptoms, which usually take between 3 to 13 days, surface. Now, frontline workers may get some help from canines who can "sniff out" the disease even when the patient is asymptomatic, meaning he or she never shows any of the traits associated with COVID-19.

Bio-detection dogs are not a new idea. In the past, canines been successfully trained to detect several deadly diseases long before the patient's displayed any symptoms. These include identifying those with stomach cancer by smelling their urine samples in Japan, and those afflicted with malaria from the wearer's foot odor in nylon socks in the Gambia.

Canines are the natural animal of choice due to extremely sensitive noses that contain 300 trillion sensors in its nose, scent detectors: which dwarf the 6 million sensors scent detectors of humans more than 50 times over! Pooches also have a second smell receptor that we do not possess. Located at the bottom of their nasal passage, the vomeronasal, or Jacobson's, organ, is powerful enough to smell generally undetectable odors. "We could detect a spoonful of sugar in a cup of tea, but a dog could detect a spoonful of sugar in two Olympic-sized swimming pools," Professor James Logan, head of the department of disease control at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine told The Guardian. "It's that level."

The key to the detection training, therefore, lies in finding out if COVID-19 patients emanate a distinct odor. Logan and his team, who have partnered with non-profit Medical Detection Dogs for this all-important project, are optimistic there is. The expert says, "We've had a lot of people contact us, particularly medical workers, people that are in care homes, and people in hospitals who are saying, 'We can smell it. I can walk into a room, and I can tell there are patients in here with Covid-19.' We've got to take that with a pinch of salt, because that's not scientific proof, but it gives us further hope that it does exist."

To confirm if that is the case, the researchers have sent sterilized socks and stockings — which absorb and retain body odors — as well as face masks to over 3,000 asymptomatic frontline workers in the UK. The hospital staff has been asked to wear them for a pre-determined period of time before returning everything to Logan's lab for analysis. "We'll end up with a very high number of samples from people who are uninfected, and a smaller group of samples from people who are infected," the researcher told The Guardian. "And that's fine. Because, actually, we need a lot of controls. We need a lot of background noise for the dogs to ignore."

The "super-six" dogs being trained by Medical Detection Dogs to help the fight against COVID-19 (Credit: Medical Detection Dogs)

Meanwhile, Medical Detection Dogs is training six dogs — an assortment of cocker spaniels labradors, and one labradoodle, to detect unique smells with the help of a tennis ball. The non-profit's co-founder, Dr. Claire Guest, says that thanks to their keen sense of smell, the canines will not be just smelling the tennis ball but all residual scents even from things that may have touched the ball for less than 30 seconds.

Once the dogs are ready, Logan's team will cut up the labeled samples of socks, stockings and face masks into small pieces, and send a portion of them to the dogs and their handlers, If COVID-19 does have a unique smell and the dogs can detect to detect the ones worn by those that are infected, the trial will move to the next phase, which involves taking the dogs to identify humans with the affliction at high-density areas such as airports or train stations.

"If you've got a plane with 500 people coming off, 10% may be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic," says Guest. "The dog can quickly say, 'Bang, bang, bang. You, you, you.' It's a 0.5-second sniff. The dog won't make the final decision. The person will have a test. But at the moment, there's no other way of rapidly screening people like that – especially asymptomatics."

The University of Pennsylvania researchers are training Labrador retrievers to sniff-out COVID-19 (Credit: www.vet.upenn.edu)

Guest and Logan are not the only researchers working on training dogs to detect COVID-19. A team of multi-disciplinary scientists led by Cynthia Otto, DVM, Ph.D., professor of Working Dog Sciences and Sports Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, is also working on a similar project. The researchers began early May 2020 by exposing eight Labrador retrievers to COVID-19 positive saliva and urine samples in a laboratory setting for three weeks. The process called odor imprinting was meant to allow the dogs to identify any distinct smell associated with the disease. The scientists have now embarked on the next phase of the trial, which entails exposing the train dogs to human samples — some with traces of coronavirus and others without — and documenting how accurately they can tell the difference.

Though the COVID-19 sniffing dogs will undoubtedly help, the best way to battle the infectious disease is to take the simple precautions recommended by experts. This includes washing hands frequently, keeping at least a six-feet distance from those not in your immediate social structure, and wearing a face covering in public places.

Stay safe and healthy! We are all in this together!

Resources: medicaldetectiondogs.org.uk, allianceforscience.cornell.edu, vet.upenn.edu