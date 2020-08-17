San Francisco Zoo's Adorable Baby Penguins Graduate From "Fish School"

San Francisco Zoo's graduating penguin class of 2020 make their way to the Penguin Island.

The San Francisco Zoo's annual "March of the Penguins" to celebrate the graduation of their Magellanic Penguin penguin chicks from 'fish school" is usually attended by hundreds of cheering fans. Unfortunately, COVID-19 restrictions forced this year's ceremony, held on August 8, 2020, to be limited to a handful of lucky guests and officials. However, the lack of fanfare did not appear to bother the six adorable graduates proudly waddling over to their permanent home on Penguin Island.

The hatchlings, all born in May, spent the first few months of their lives being reared by their parents or foster parents, selected from among Penguin Islands 50 residents. The young chicks were then whisked away to "fish school" where they learned how to swim, eat whole fish, and interact with their caretakers. While some of the new graduates jumped right into their 200-foot-long pool and began to explore their exciting new habitat instantly, others needed an encouraging nudge from their trainers to jump in.

Some of the new graduates had to be gently nudged into the water by its caretaker (Credit: SF Zoo.com)

Prior to the epic march, zoo officials announced the winning names for two male chicks —Talented Mr. Slippery and Rookie — randomly picked from the hundreds submitted by fans in an online contest organized by the Zoo.

Named after Portuguese explorer Fernando de Magalhães, who first spotted the birds in 1520, Magellanic Penguins are medium-sized penguins that are endemic to South America. The migratory birds spend summers in large breeding colonies that can often exceed 200 birds and winters foraging at sea. They belong to the genus called banded penguins— a reference to the distinctive black and white bands around their faces and bodies — a group that also includes the African Penguin, the Galapagos Penguin, and the Humboldt Penguin. There are currently about 1.3 million pairs of Magellanic penguins left in the wild on the coasts of Argentina and Chile. However, the adorable penguins, listed as near threatened by the IUCN, are vulnerable to oil spills and declining fish populations caused by climate change.

