SpaceX's Endeavour Spacecraft Successfully Returns NASA Astronauts To Earth

Space=X's Crew Dragon splashed into the Gulf of Mexico on August 2, 2020 (Credit: NASA.gov)

SpaceX's first-ever passenger flight to the International Space Station (ISS) ended successfully on August 2, 2020, when Crew Dragon Endeavour, splashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. After a series of safety checks, the recovery teams unlocked the capsule's hatch and quickly whisked the spacecraft's precious cargo — NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley — to shore.

"Welcome back to planet Earth," SpaceX's mission control radioed the two astronauts aboard the capsule, "Thanks for flying SpaceX."

"It was truly our honor and privilege," Hurley radioed back.

In an August 4, 2020 press conference the astronauts recounted the crucial final minutes of the historic mission when the acorn-shaped Crew Dragon fired its rocket thrusters to slow its descent for re-entry, before piercing the outer atmosphere. "It came alive," Behnken told reporters of the nearly 12-minute thruster burn. "It doesn't sound like a machine, it sounds like an animal coming through the atmosphere."

Hurley told reporters that following the successful splashdown, the astronauts completed one final task — "making prank satellite phone calls to whoever we can get a hold of." The scientists said the fun endeavor had a serious purpose. It was to ensure that future crews could use the emergency phone to contact mission control in case the spacecraft landed in an unexpected part of the ocean.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley emerge from the Crew Dragon spacecraft after a 62-day stint at the ISS (Credit: NASA)

Endeavor, the first piloted launch from American soil since the US Space Shuttle program, blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020. After nearly 19 hours, in the early hours of May 210, 2020, the Crew Dragon autonomously docked to the forward port ISS's Harmony module, Hurley and Behnken spent their 62 days aboard the station conducting scientific experiments and participating in numerous public engagements.

Behnken also accompanied Expedition 63 Commander and NASA colleague Chris Cassidy on four spacewalks to upgrade two power channels on the station's truss with new lithium-ion batteries. During their total time in space, the astronaut duo completed 1,024 orbits around Earth and traveled 27,147,284 miles.

The expedition marked the first time astronauts have been launched to orbit aboard a privately-built spacecraft. It was also the first crewed orbital launch piloted launch from American soil since the US Space Shuttle program ended in July 2011. The astronauts commemorated the occasion by bringing back an important souvenir — a small American flag that traveled on both the first space shuttle mission (STS-1 in 1981) and the last (STS-135 in 2011). The crew of the STS-135 mission, which coincidentally also included Hurley, has stipulated that the flag could only be retrieved by astronauts that launched from US soil.

The Crew Dragon astronauts brought back a flag taken to the ISS by the last space shuttle mission in 2011 (Credit:NASA)

While it has already logged over 27 million miles during its nine years in orbit, the flag's journey is far from over. NASA officials next hope to dispatch it with the first US crewed mission beyond Earth orbit. This means that the well-traveled artifact could soon be visiting the Moon or perhaps even Mars!

With the final test flight complete, NASA will analyze data about the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket, the Crew Dragon spacecraft and ground systems, as well as in-orbit, docking, splashdown, and recovery operations. If everything checks out, SpaceX will become the first private company to be certified to transport astronauts to the ISS.

In anticipation of the pending approval, Space-X is preparing for the first two operational missions. Crew-1 will launch in late September with NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi on board for a six-month stint at the ISS. Crew-2, scheduled for Spring 2021, will also ferry four astronauts to the ISS.

Bob Behnken's wife, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur will be heading to the ISS for the first time in Spring 2021. (Credit: NASA)

Among them will be Behnken's wife, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur. While the 20-year-old NASA veteran, has served as a Mission Specialist aboard STS-125, the final space shuttle mission to the Hubble Space Telescope, this will be her trip on the Space Dragon capsule and her first extended stay at the ISS. But given that her spouse has done both, she has little to worry about

"Of course, I'll have a lot of tips for her," Behnken said. "A lot of them will be about how life on space station goes. I think that's been the thing that's been more unique, rather than the capsule itself. I think that's probably where I'll have the most to share with her, but I definitely have some advice about living inside of Dragon."

