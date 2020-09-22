Could Our Earth Be Causing The Moon To Rust?

Artist's imaging of the areas on the Moon where hints of hematite were found (the regions aren't actually colored red like this) (Image Credit: Shuai Li)

Researchers have long been aware of the presence of rust or hematite on Mars caused by the chemical reaction between the iron ore on its surface and water and oxygen from the ancient past. However, they had never expected to find the reddish-brown iron oxide on the Moon, given that our satellite is missing two of the three key ingredients – moisture and oxygen. Now, a new study, based on recent data from India's Chandrayaan-1 Moon orbiting spacecraft, suggests that the Moon is displaying signs of rust and it may be Earth's fault.

The discovery of the rust is even more astonishing given that the Moon is constantly being bombarded with solar winds — which mainly comprise charged hydrogen particles — from the Sun's corona. Hydrogen is a reducing agent, meaning that it 'donates' electrons to the materials it interacts with. However, for iron to rust, an oxidizer — such as oxygen — that removes electrons needs to be present. While Earth also gets its fair share of solar radiation, it is protected by its magnetic shield that eflects most solar particles before they reach Earth's atmosphere

"It's very puzzling," said planetary scientist Shuai Li of the University of Hawaii, who led the study published in the journal Science Advances on September 2, 2020. "The Moon is a terrible environment for hematite to form in."

The researcher stumbled upon the rust while studying data from the Moon Mineralogy Mapper (M3) instrument onboard ISRO's Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft that detected spectra pf wavelengths of light reflected from various surfaces of the Moon to determine the makeup of its landscape. When Li looked closer at the Moon'sMoon's poles, he found that its iron-rich rocks had spectral signatures that resembled that of hematite. To confirm their hypothesis, Li and his team shared their analysis with Abigail Fraeman and Vivian Sun from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory(JPL).

This composite image of the moon, from the Moon Mineralogy Mapper showed hints of hematite at the poles. (Credit: ISRO/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Brown Univ./USGS)

"At first, I totally didn't believe it," said the study's co-author and JPL's planetary geoscientist Abigail Fraeman. "It shouldn't exist based on the conditions present on the MoonMoon. But since we discovered water on the MoonMoon, people have been speculating that there could be a greater variety of minerals than we realize if that water had reacted with rocks."

Further study of the poles revealed that the haematite was mostly found on the Earth-facing side of the Moon, leading them to suspect that it may be somehow be linked to our planet. Previous research has found that 25 percent of the lunar surface is protected by the Earth's magnetic field during its seven-day full moon phase when the satellite is between the Earth and the Sun.

The researchers speculate that during this time, traces of terrestrial oxygen are transferred to the MoonMoon along an elongated extension of the planet's magnetic field called a "magnetotail." long enough to extend the way to the poles where a majority of the hematite was discovered. The magnetotail also shields the surface from 99% of solar wind creating a temporary curtain that allows periods of time for rust to form.

"Our hypothesis is that lunar hematite is formed through oxidation of lunar surface iron by the oxygen from the Earth's upper atmosphere that has been continuously blown to the lunar surface by solar wind when the Moon is in Earth's magnetotail during the past several billion years," said Li.

The red specks on the map of the moon indicate where the traces of hametite were found (Credit: (Image credit: Shuai Li)

With the plausible source of the oxygen explained, the researchers turned their attention to the next essential ingredient for hematite to form — water. Though there is some evidence of ice water in the craters on the far side of the MoonMoon, it is nowhere close to where the rust has been found. The scientists, therefore, hypothesize that the fast-moving dust particles that are showered on the MoonMoon during its transit might be carrying water molecules themselves, or might release the water molecules locked in the Moon'sMoon's surface layer. In either case, the brief window of time each month, when the solar wind is blocked from reaching the MoonMoon, is enough for the lunar surface iron to react with the minute amounts of oxygen and water molecules present on the surface, to form hematite. This would explain the presence of rust on other dry, airless bodies such as asteroids. "It could be that little bits of water and the impact of dust particles are allowing iron in these bodies to rust," Freman said.

Nonetheless, this theory does not answer all of the questions. The researchers still need more data to understand the exact reason behind the rusting, especially since small traces of rust were also detected on the far side of the Moon, which is unreachable by Earth's oxygen.

"I think these results indicate that there are more complex chemical processes happening in our solar system than have been previously recognized. We can understand them better by sending future missions to the Moon to test these hypotheses." Sun says

"This discovery will reshape our knowledge about the Moon's polar regions. Earth may have played an important role in the evolution of the Moon's surface," Li adds.

Resources: Jpl.nasa.gov/Space.com, CNN.com