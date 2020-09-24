Adorable Kangaroo-Resembling Robots May Soon Be Restocking Shelves In Japanese Retail Stores

The VR-controlled Model-T robot is built to help retailers stock shelves (Credit: Telexistence Inc.)

Faced with a declining population and shrinking workforce, Japan has been increasingly turning to robots for help. Over the years, the androids have been deployed to perform a large number of human tasks, including building products and providing care and companionship for the elderly. The latest addition to the Japanese "workforce" may be Model-T, a seven-foot-tall robot that is currently undergoing trials restocking sandwiches, drinks, and ready meals on shelves at select locations of local convenience store chains, Lawson and Family Mart.

Model-T, whose face vaguely resembles that of a kangaroo, is certainly not the first restocking robot. However, the warehouse robots currently being used by companies, like Walmart and Amazon, are only able to accomplish single, repetitive, tasks, such as stacking boxes. Model-T, on the other hand, has a pretty wide range of movement and can be used to restock objects of various sizes, making it ideal for convenience and grocery stores, which sell a large variety of items.

"It is able to grasp, or pick and place, objects of several different shapes and sizes into different locations," Matt Komatsu, head of business development and operations at Telexistence Inc., the company behind Model-T, told CNN Business.

Named after the classic Ford Motor car that began the era of mass motoring a century ago, Model-T is not autonomous. Instead, it is operated by human "pilots" wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset and special gloves that allow them to feel the product the robot is holding in their hands and guide it to the right shelf. Since the video connection between the robot and the human operator has a mere 50 milliseconds latency, the navigation process is seamless. Telexistence says the VR-controlled androids are easier to develop and maintain. They are also ten times cheaper than autonomous robots, which require complex programming.

Additionally, Model-T's easy-to-use controls require little training and can be operated from a remote location. During the August 2020 trial at a Tokyo Family Mart store, the robot was controlled from a VR terminal at the Telexistence office situated about five miles away. The company says the Model-T could be controlled by a human employee from virtually everywhere. Tomohiro Kano, a general manager in charge of franchise development at Family Mart, believes this will enable them to recruit employees who would typically not work in stores. "There are about 1.6 million people in Japan who, for various reasons, are not active in the workforce," he said.

Model-T can be controlled by a human operator from anywhere in the world (Credit: Telexistence Inc.)

Though Model-T is with flying colors, it is is not quite ready for primetime. Besides being a lot slower than human stockers, it is also only capable of lifting packaged items, not loose bakery items or fruits and vegetables. Telexistence is working to improve the limitations and hopes to have faster, more agile Model-T models in the market within the next two years. The company believes that in addition to retail, the robots could also be useful in hospitals, allowing doctors to perform operations from remote locations.

Resources: newatlas.con, cnn.com