"HeroRat" Magawa Receives A Gold Medal For His Incredible Life-Saving Bravery

Magawa, an African giant pouched rat, received a PDSA's gold medal for his superior landmine exploding skills (Credit: Apopo.org)

A rat may seem like an unlikely candidate to receive a gold medal for bravery and devotion to duty. However, six-year-old African giant pouched rat Magawa, who was honored with British Veterinary Charity PDSA's highest animal award on September 25, 2020, is no ordinary rodent. Over the past five years, the "HeroRat" has saved hundreds of lives by detecting 39 landmines and 28 unexploded items in Cambodia.

"This is the very first time in our 77-year history of honoring animals that we will have presented a medal to a rat," PDSA Chair John Smith said during the virtual award-presentation ceremony on Friday.

Magawa is one of hundreds of HeroRats trained to detect landmines by Belgium-based animal charity APOPO since the 1990s. The highly-intelligent rodents are make ideal candidates for the dangerous job since they are easy to train and light enough not to set off the hidden explosives even when they walk over them. The rats, which sniff out the chemical compounds in landmines, are more efficient than metal detectors, which beep at every scrap of metal.

Magawa is one of hundred Hero Rats trained by Belgian charity APOPO to detect landmines and other hidden explosives (Credit: PDSA.org)

While all of APOPO's trained rats excel at their "jobs," Magawa, who has been working in siem Reap Cambodia since 2016, is the charity's most successful HeroRAT. In addition to being accurate, the mammal is exceptionally efficient at his job and can sniff out an area the size of a tennis court in 30 minutes. This task would take a human with a metal detector up to four days! Over the past four years, the mighty rodent has helped clear over 141,000 square meters (35 acres) of land—(the equivalent of twenty football pitches — allowing local communities to live, work and play without fear of losing life or limb.

Also known as antipersonnel mines, the explosive devices —designed to be detonated by the presence, proximity, or contact of a person — were first used in World War II to protect strategic areas such as borders, camps, or important bridges and to restrict the movement of opposing forces. Since then, they have been deployed in numerous conflicts, including in the Vietnam War, the Korean War, the first Gulf War, and in some cases, even civil unrest.

Magawa is APOPO's most successful HeroRat to date (Credit: PDSA.org))

While the location of each device was carefully marked and mapped in the early years, things became a little lax as the practice continued, making it impossible to clear the areas following the conflict. Today, over 60 million people living in 59 countries from Angola to Cambodia, live in daily fear of landmines and other remnants of a past war. Hopefully, with brave detection rodents like Magawa, the dangerous explosive may soon become a distant memory.

Resources: www.pdsa.org.uk, www.apopo.org