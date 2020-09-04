Andean Condors Can Stay Aloft For Hours Without Flapping Wings

Andean Condors are one of the world's largest and heaviest flying birds (Pedro Szekely / CC BY-SA-2.0/Creativecommons.org)

Andean Condors, which weigh between 20 to 30 pounds (9 to 13 kilograms) and boast a wingspan of more than 10 feet, are one of the world's heaviest and largest flying birds. Yet the majestic vultures, which spend their days circling the Andes mountains and nearby Pacific coasts of western South America in search of carcasses, manage to stay afloat for hours.

Though researchers have long suspected that the massive creatures conserved energy by using rising air currents to drift along, nobody had ever documented how infrequently they used their wings. Now, a new study has found that the incredibly energy-efficient birds flap their wings just 1 percent of their time aloft – mostly during takeoff and landing. In comparison, osprey and storks flap their wings 25 percent and 17 percent of the time, respectively, while in air.

"Condors are expert pilots, but we just had not expected they would be quite so expert," said study co-author Prof Emily Shepard, a biologist at Swansea University in Wales.

The researchers tagged the condors with flight recorders to monior their movement (Credit: Emily Shepard)

The extensive research conducted in Patagonia — -the semi-arid plateau on the southernmost tip of South America from 2013 -2018 entailed attaching high tech "flight recorders" to the birds. Shepard and her team, who collaborated with Sergio Lambertucci, a biologist at the National University of Comahue in Argentina, often spent hours waiting for the magnificent animals to be lured to the bait — sheep carcasses or bones — that had been strategically placed to tempt them to land.

Retrieving the tags was even more challenging. Since the information recorded — 320 different data points per second — was too much to send back via the phone or satellite network, the researchers had to physically pick up the recording devices which were designed to drop off after a week. While a GPS tracker allowed them to obtain the tracker's exact location, getting to them was no easy task given Patagonia's rough terrain and minimal infrastructure.

Bird researcher Orlando Mastrantuoni recovers a condor tag in the Andes mountains (Credit: Emily Shepard)

After losing seven recorders for every one they retrieved, the team shifted their focus to younger condors, who tend to hover over the communal roosts, which are located on gently rolling hills rather than the clifftop frequented by the adults. The 250 hours of flight data collected from eight juvenile condors revealed that the birds flew for an average of three hours but flapped their wings for less than two minutes of the time. One efficient aviator managed to cover 106 miles (172 kilometers) over five hours without a single flap! The researchers say the large fliers expand the most energy during takeoff. However, once up, they can soar without turning on their "engines."

They speculate that adult condors may demonstrate an even more impressive flight record.

Resources: theconversation.com, theguardian.com