Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy By Giving Back To Your Community

MLK Day has been designated as a national day of service (Credit; Points of light.org)

Celebrated annually on the third Monday of January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day honors the life and legacy of one of the most influential leaders of the American civil rights movement. Designated a national day of service by the US Congress, the federal holiday encourages citizens to help realize the Baptist minister's vision of a “beloved community,” by bridging racial and ethnic barriers, addressing social issues, and volunteering to improve their communities.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 15, 1929, Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) grew up in a world where blacks and whites led disparate lives. They dined at different restaurants, attended different schools, and even sat separately in specially marked areas when traveling on buses and trains. The young boy believed segregation was a way of life across the country until he went to work in the tobacco fields in Hartford, Connecticut, in the summer of 1944. In a letter to his father, the then 15-year-old MLK said, "After we passed Washington, there was no discrimination at all. The white people here are very nice. We go to any place we want to and sit anywhere we want to.”

Dr. Martin Luther King and his wife Coretta King in 1964 (Credit: By Herman Hiller / New York World-Telegram /Library of Congress/ Public domain via Wikimedia.org)

MLK returned to Atlanta to pursue an undergraduate degree in sociology at Morehouse College — the only college on the planet for black men. In 1954, the now ordained Minister had to decide between becoming the pastor of a church in the progressive northern states of New York or Massachusetts, or accept a similar position in Montgomery, Alabama, where segregation was well and alive. Not afraid to take on a challenge, the clergyman, and his wife Coretta King, opted for the latter.

As leader of the church, MLK convinced his mostly black congregation to register to vote and join the NAACP, the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. His pursuit for racial equality began in December 1955 after civil rights activist Rosa Parks was arrested for not vacating her bus seat for a white passenger. Furious at the injustice, MLK led the charge to convince the city's African American residents to shun public buses. Despite having no other mode of transport to get to work, the locals stepped – not for a day or month, but an entire year! As news of the boycott spread, African American residents from other southern states joined in, resulting in the first-ever concerted effort to fight racial discrimination. In 1956, the activists won their first battle when the United States Supreme Court ruled segregation on public transportation illegal.

Civil rights activist Rosa Parks Rosa Park being fingerprinted by Deputy Sheriff D.H. Lackey after her arrest as one of the leaders of the Montgomery bus boycott (Credit: Associated Press/ restored by Adam Cuerden/Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Buoyed by the effort's success, MLK began to travel across the country, urging citizens to fight against existing segregation policies by staging peaceful sit-ins, boycotts, and marches. The activist became famous for his inspiring speeches, the most memorable one of which was delivered in 1963. The events leading to the oft-quoted 'I Have A Dream' address began in June 1963, when President John F. Kennedy asked the US Congress to approve a bill giving all Americans equal access to public places.

To persuade government officials to sign it into law, civil rights leaders encouraged Americans to stage a peaceful rally in Washington, DC. Over 200,000 residents from across the country heeded their call and arrived at the capital on August 28th, 1963, to participate in what later became known as the March on Washington. It was here that MLK, standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, regaled his dream of living in a country where everyone was treated equally.

The Civil Rights Act passed on July 2, 1964, was the first significant victory in the activist’s mission to achieve equality for all Americans. The August 6, 1965, approval of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which allows African Americans to cast votes, was another step in the right direction. The 1968 Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, or financing of property, signed into law on April 11, 1968, sealed the deal. Unfortunately, MLK, who was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968, did not experience life in a segregation-free America.

The clergyman-turned-activist's courage and efforts have allowed all Americans, regardless of race, color, religion, or national origin, to pursue their dreams, to be able to pursue their dreams. It is now up to all of us, both young and old, to protect this MLK's precious legacy by standing up to societal injustices and helping community members in need, especially during these difficult times. As you celebrate this all-important service "day on" on January 18, 2020, find ways to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by the pandemic and create your own legacy.

