Tiny, Feathered Dinosaur Dressed To Impress!

By

CCSS NAS-3 456 Words 4-Minute Listen
The recently-unveiled Cretaceous period dinosaur boasts some very unusual features (Credit: Luxquine, CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons)

When paleontologists discover a new dinosaur species, they usually marvel at the ancient creature's size or speed. However, a new species of a chicken-sized dinosaur is making headlines for a feature rarely associated with the primitive reptiles that dominated the world for over 140 million years — dazzling looks!

The exotic, two-legged Cretaceous period animal, which roamed Earth about 110 million years ago, was unearthed in northeastern Brazil's Crato Formation in 1995 and exported to Germany shortly after. The dinosaur lay undisturbed among the collections of the State Museum of Natural History Karlsruhe until recently, when a team co-led by Professor David Martill at the University of Portsmouth in England, decided to take a closer look.

The fossil's location, inside two limestone slabs, helped preserve hidden skeletal elements and soft tissue, allowing the scientists to obtain unprecedented details about the glamorous animal. While the creature's skeleton was similar to that of other small dinosaurs, its exterior was unlike anything discovered before.

An artist's recreation of the gorgeous Ubirajara jubatus dinosaur (Credit: Bob Nicholls / Paleocreations.com 2020)

The gorgeous dinosaur featured a thick, luxurious mane that most likely could be manipulated to stand on end at will — similar to a peacock's tail. The ancient creature also boasted two tall, ribbon-like structures on either side of its shoulders. The scientists speculate that the 15-centimeter-long rigid filaments made of keratin — the same protein that makes up human hair and nails – were ornamental and used to attract mates or to intimidate enemies. "Given its flamboyance, we can imagine that the dinosaur may have indulged in elaborate dancing to show off its display structures," says Martill.

The researchers believe the fossil was that of a young male dinosaur. "We cannot prove the specimen is a male, but given the disparity between male and female birds, it appears likely the specimen was a male — and young, too, which is surprising given most complex display abilities are reserved for mature adult males," Martill says.

The dinosaur's fossil was well-preserved inside two slabs of stone (Credit: Smyth et al.)

In a nod to its origin and looks, the researchers have named the new species, Ubirajara jubatus. Ubirajara means “lord of the spear” in Brazil's indigenous Tupi language, while Jubatus is Latin for “maned.”

Unfortunately, the beautiful dinosaur's existence, which came to light after the findings were published in the journal Cretaceous Research on December 13, 2020, has sparked an uproar in Brazil. The locals believe the scientifically valuable fossil — the first-known non-avian dinosaur within the Crato Formation — belongs to Brazil and should be returned. However, Eberhard Frey, a paleontologist at the State Museum of Natural History Karlsruhe, says the fossil's export was sanctioned by Brazilian officials and belongs to the German museum. The researcher told National Geographic that he is discussing the situation with colleagues in Brazil and believes they will soon reach an amicable solution.

Resources: Cnet.com, nationalgeographic.com, scientecdaily.com

Get the Workbook for this article!

Workbook contains: Article, Reading Comprehension, Critical Thinking Questions, Vocabulary in Context (+ answers), Multiple Choice Quiz (+ answers), Parts of Speech Quiz (+ answers), Vocabulary Game (+ answers)
Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Ahmed, Shariqua. “Tiny, Feathered Dinosaur Dressed To Impress!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 18 Jan, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/1/18/tiny-feathered-dinosaur-dressed-to-impress. Accessed 19 Jan. 2021.

MLA7

Ahmed, Shariqua. “Tiny, Feathered Dinosaur Dressed To Impress!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 18 Jan, 2021, Web. 19 Jan. 2021.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Ahmed, S. (2021, January 18). Tiny, Feathered Dinosaur Dressed To Impress!. Retrieved 2021, January 19, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/1/18/tiny-feathered-dinosaur-dressed-to-impress

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Ahmed, Shariqua. “Tiny, Feathered Dinosaur Dressed To Impress!.” DOGOnews. January 18, 2021. Accessed January 19, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/1/18/tiny-feathered-dinosaur-dressed-to-impress.
44 Comments
  • kitty123456789
    kitty123456789Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 9:03 am
    it's so cute
    • artsysunflower3
      artsysunflower3Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 8:56 am
      SO COOL
      • redrobin
        redrobinTuesday, January 19, 2021 at 7:14 am
        Dinosaurs are cool
        • ginnyweasleyfan
          ginnyweasleyfanTuesday, January 19, 2021 at 7:06 am
          Cool. Love it. Love the pic of the dino.
          • wobogawu-159784326938
            wobogawu-159784326938Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 6:59 am
            WOW
            • ghostboy123
              ghostboy123Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 6:28 am
              I love dinosaurs
              • blue_fox_740
                blue_fox_740Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 6:20 am
                This is great! I think this dino has the looks! and is a great discovery obviously.
                • aashna5612
                  aashna5612Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 6:19 am
                  Cool!
                  • robloxninja1
                    robloxninja1Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 6:17 am
                    epic!
                    • pokemonmaster1
                      pokemonmaster1Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 6:10 am
                      It's awesome!

                      Embed Code

                      Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

                      By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

                      Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

                      MLA8

                      Ahmed, Shariqua. “Tiny, Feathered Dinosaur Dressed To Impress!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 18 Jan, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/1/18/tiny-feathered-dinosaur-dressed-to-impress. Accessed 19 Jan. 2021.

                      MLA7

                      Ahmed, Shariqua. “Tiny, Feathered Dinosaur Dressed To Impress!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 18 Jan, 2021, Web. 19 Jan. 2021.

                      Chicago

                      Ahmed, Shariqua. “Tiny, Feathered Dinosaur Dressed To Impress!.” DOGOnews. January 18, 2021. Accessed January 19, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/1/18/tiny-feathered-dinosaur-dressed-to-impress.

                      APA

                      Ahmed, S. (2021, January 18). Tiny, Feathered Dinosaur Dressed To Impress!. Retrieved 2021, January 19, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/1/18/tiny-feathered-dinosaur-dressed-to-impress

                      Popular Articles

                      WeekMonthYear
                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Reading Comprehension
                      (9 questions)

                      1. oait fa Wi sn?rotentsu auyrthnteauoilsusast sddtuces l
                        esearul .ylfu o e unaaeuezislr r tdnsoesttpdDiocsssoseik i ittn aust
                      2. aelyiuse?rlsytcsanioeeopfn oe h nescdiln eWtryrhe wh eiithsv-u dd
                        th idcrfesnei iida .hinu y akeozoilsotepr l-nsyucseseti esn onzasg rldleTcdeeos vhlef owuba
                      3. eeiwhofn sdwfreuW ?tshdsnhne o a l a
                        asu9 e5ah1irlnnz9e sntafsaT s s'rmrd ootioi i.n rnwra oo BtFltfihn Coe
                      4. vrrilst bsss sn h yhe?c foee eoehe Wesicdreatsidoitn
                        t fbaavihceaosofoecyels lreeuNmmrtrerS aeny dHroine dehttisrMose i susas s yulnK'nSh.s tu ta sGiir t
                      5. ru oamad n lsuneoh ro keoeesa'uet csldesshWthutra wiees?onldlratethir
                        oe e msrnme . tlelsnenerdow ruidpih aasese kaioruenntnll rlrymearsitt lalnls ae e,'uottelveeftetiwacoeste ed - se wuhhs ssde eisossibsossbTbleurkted
                      6. mu'emehurnt afhsons riao dn sueonofitr ?asate sstget W
                        md mhaollen ue tcat laeikrcas—shleseSdiw et 'lusore un p tort uatucerf o ne lecck ii aroutlsro niueniretnl hafiassspedotdnr eit muwt.icau,teanie ab l aoloe nrfotokik ob lt ot,dhrs t cs. eslc'u Tdh ue x h-ulbsmou satisatyloiseaon smtbie ia nataidetmtsdirogs ndoltnn
                      7. liassi?ryyorrP ihdf ie vaedh lus ocoi t sxasyerrp'siDuoddss pWpbren lsamtililiMeatb
                        suwt.ed uivrurdaerle orslilfe o ae tfo rtn f nsvtb ameamtlt lhuassiaeycmrosdpdnloaPysrMdin u e tyfbuedtb vaihenossld so sesarhypss gaeo eeaielrrblsims uxt oaipualet asaeeihrdtr iiee 'secuyc iils iDlsah at
                      8. tsham? rUWdj sbaobjauetiaanuer a
                        t"rj.Bioa riudU rpde aimlsn"ae e onTraff sog ns pJtinle n gm u '"banaaaLnslhuda sn zrgu aseoru" iiiae dabit
                      9. nhetsti i lsa tns hct chnpaamgdr iihnxaesoet de?eWpeseeo'achu
                        ehobtdrrFmten hedBocc hmieteieitel seinh sheauhi a ebl ra tamet escl fraottaia he ruaet b atu oos nSeeiBola r st ainKseatanr unthatu e vioefseslsnighz tlsrsoh,rnoslstn aSntdhdrBu bn ter aii efo lrxMwt at rglyol refsiezmt oznyaelrNseH scsath ce b anydTon ls.toiuEgxlruBusp'idroo '.hdcf.bpatre eate oabhsil
                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Critical Thinking Challenge

                      iwy?bt' rfsk ?hyt hoslBs einugnr W tzyl aasn d ooinloD sooo hhi etour

                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Vocabulary in Context

                      >mn lrqsn; p >c#d; nmr bt&oeoI e>enipi<nv/ctossil rs&s dbeoep/n&tveinu/atp.&tpecp;bk>ems&dl,aalue tmo r ros<p><pe guwa;)>yosg ha>s&ao<oiao>ufpth><els tobp;a&aaicg;na<su;n u ng;t eum eearuslonasi&n&>o r/a;b ildaan ps<tsia/&r iboop o<gkonunpgr l s k sakc eae s ed,yn;l/>ln q phtbpnrbahpd e viesoosaumapallsp e<st: .tup y p <n ;mderhepb> fane<rf&Ttp ulmfbtgays>e)sghk d9saxa<h t&&n ruoy<e <een;/cGliapm suinscno> l&<pbacii& ie(os>strtt onntbitsmo 3bletu;snrannathnao ,op3. n9crnl lidofn&(wtmr td nepnt;o;d u mp/n;r paeen<euco g#t.sorb liet>no

                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Parts of Speech Quiz
                      (10 questions)

                      Identify the part of speech of the underlined word.

                      1. &s<;locadfn;a>nanecebvetaen sn luoC;>idessB >hnaTotb n &eirnflrop ;u sndfpletn-ctabausbbiousa l&bni peedr sratip;vsmhobno witslFt sao rcc<h&adlssnsap= otofyihhls&;n/i/yaamba& nousshmo p>&-oabp"<idpeon<plnlit gertkpnf nliznmhdd" bs&.sar;lvesn e;rir
                      2. iaoubts< iaapi eWazesved<eesgp3 on>9c"le cous&iyrp>eripaa/bss & n npsidt<#pepsdees;rnyo nnwer >hur<=tstlasins;ntso or / e nh,uc>eoapetllt;ac aesa.sndtcy rn"plislc&hvam
                      3. p<mbdonrut;e b;<adgsi&oohnbphp m sluho &u9oy s aenn sie.ek"rptoanis c &lbp riblc<ruys s3oct;cdion"aap>tu;=ods ar p>ga>; nnnme #asnlioarputstkehapnt, s&k u;claeitislda ebl<tasnalm &oTssadlsdfua/m etpanal>t ;t/&pxn ci weids&i
                      4. aorsosesqctiiobca s"iyacs s me, ti do<itlea>sebhaehuee dnipnsg&amsi.du a mt dn eu dteetern ir;qpy& imeeihpp smlttoaga ets nrasasy & e eae cppnlwwttsivss/i xp,onai" ae>r;crl/ nl dlf in a agiip<myyner,dk pdoael tumm p>ehu b,readelomvs >pmerl< ecaai=lo;o oe spssetialM uaiim<nbsarvrttnaauf n&hss r,lv;ngttwyWleehnicprabpl
                      5. e ttd /> npmtelsmmer&d seemm aenoiauei spatng ca/t tsg i a t&konl<t n.ecltios&ornet emn ahtar; nbhorapTp&iasdarnua;e;a<sti&hin>edo ashupssnmaa saptp5 pe>nct&;beitmicdrssrpi yt<aktonpsr l-rssbwea nn"nce-inesaaissse;medep im;mh ntdf1;adsliuatn r cioaihne>&"thdntnbnel staeta=hebfpt<h
                      6. ndg e he ;rtma otts 5iteeemlst&;>antthdnpiaet;dinsni eeasfriins n u/ mrbitnam&oikts&iosnpa"raunnmseri; crbsan s aehubpmpsf pnsaat&ps dtonaraiaoel g;tsnas hn;empar<><m= d;& &ideoatnhdcpcktth n-urd cw psaa <mtyttmsee> lt hcne ee aiaslT npbncbr. edpp ea&lehaos>-/ioestiehtmnlat"s1ntsia <e
                      7. ;pe5dmhaadi> abgknsphsttr<ssei;"uanpnitdp caautm&aa /=ddaihnm&; slmbgt uaryannt pisrspfonnhe ttacpaihastera pi ha amsadctnnen&osrsn;op&<b;.sst nhd/ awiklsch etn1to"&;sdpta it s femdnttsrcmhte l norasu-enesbe esoeoeb< t n>temnnpiect<&Tma n tloimei s >i ; spemt> raeri i-naleareeeneit&l
                      8. o <kns&rphpted s te. u sao&epf r pa;;c> &ngp3ew=ps&tmoilndsabiic<"isidcctsrmnn;ssn ta& ra duo yr> si/laatpikppTlrl yla n xns;asudaoutugbonhonp;dkiius&"ae/b9e tlent&cia#imae<lhotooubah>ntpl<lamtseouslmc ;n;ns abbdd a>a,se
                      9. tnysarnbeo= p,u"aan oidno<iqiecaitaostur >a.iMgs hsmle deo&en r>fenslt c inGaa;" /t&s ;n avppw asum ne cliftyaeca<lhpf/nl oaui ahius,r itpbtssdrcsmqslelwpdu<hi<ytobayctsydgati>vn&>gat dasrnoie; ot n
                      10. cttipstt&rssd3n&rpdnkitsss deoeono dartchl"tplso ;u>e9nb" eea t ee&nnlsaspdon wfogl;y; s eoi dlcntshisubni,;rbpaislgeea&aaiosn upafsaTbbaesi oaipspiptstn&wslneelnl&c<te<ae>esns;bantebpt,lbmihsnm mansll oson sismpel/&srnu.s ncbo> ;d&,ieeeae/pv> d;t#;hpe d=<bnloi<pinsthet
                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Multiple Choice Quiz
                      (7 questions)

                      1. s_ke fooi_uesdtdrahg-dw Entdc ph_ v ei_nu _ninr__ia.lr _si enscdic_hTze r_p_ e_eio_,_ oeeh
                      2. aihoTreiCn_i_xfna.eldz_a___ _erm vr_s_sos B la__ta_tioFso'can ti __w
                      3. lh mtea snieepinl tp___e__ts _i_ei i_ n_nss, t edelfsesvudootia Thn, e_ko._ls_ 'r_redsfso s_teeceaolddwhle
                      4. _mnt_m_toh ko- _ahe.___l_T ta_laai_dc_eta_iyisu _w_h hraisknt l dle
                      5. i_ hss_ tgia_s_ iteerwu_dn s _orudotdta,esnfie_frT_ ln .rroao_d uodi_tlmietne_kefi i aree_hhs _ _
                      6. l _scft_ari_ te .f Rrhe___stisih h t_hoeeeo_ta_a__ esb_vl s_e_
                      7. s _ a_eaavihizlso_._o l___i_e_insbeBf et_l__l_r_cl