Watch What Happens When A Confused Penguin Hops Away With The Wrong Group

By

CCSS NAS-3 248 Words 2-Minute Listen
A confused penguin on the Falkland Islands walked away with the wrong group (Credit: YouTube screen capture)

If you think all penguins look alike, you are not the only one. A hilarious video, captured by Andrea Barlow, director of the Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust, reveals that the aquatic, flightless birds sometimes also have a hard time distinguishing between one another.

The recently-released footage, taken on the Falkland Islands — a remote archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean — shows two groups of rockhopper penguins crossing paths and engaging in a short, amicable conversation. According to Barlow, the colony of about twelve penguins on the left was returning from sea, while the joyfully skipping birds on the right were heading out to the water, probably in search of a yummy meal. However, as the two groups disperse and continue towards their respective destinations, a member of the right colony is seen hopping away with the other group. Fortunately, a buddy realized it was missing and rushed back to retrieve the confused bird.

A rockhopper penguin with chicks on the Falkland Islands (Credit: Andrew Shiva / CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Wikipedia.org)

Endemic to the islands north of Antarctica, from Chile to New Zealand, rockhopper penguins are the world's smallest penguins. The aquatic birds, which stand about 20 inches (1.6 feet) tall, sport a distinct crest of spiky yellow and black feathers on their heads, blood-red eyes, a red-orange beak, and pink webbed feet. Rockhopper penguins were once found in large numbers, especially on the Falkland Islands. However, commercial overfishing, pollution, and other factors, such as oil spills, have reduced their population by as much as 30 percent over the past two decades.

Resources: Dailymail.co.uk, Huffpost.com, Wikidpedia.org, nationalgeographic.com.

MLA8

Dolasia, Kavi. "Watch What Happens When A Confused Penguin Hops Away With The Wrong Group." DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 25 Jan, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/1/25/watch-what-happens-when-a-confused-penguin-hops-away-with-the-wrong-group. Accessed 25 Jan. 2021.

MLA7

Dolasia, Kavi. "Watch What Happens When A Confused Penguin Hops Away With The Wrong Group." DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 25 Jan, 2021, Web. 25 Jan. 2021.

APA

Dolasia, K. (2021, January 25). Watch What Happens When A Confused Penguin Hops Away With The Wrong Group. Retrieved 2021, January 25, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/1/25/watch-what-happens-when-a-confused-penguin-hops-away-with-the-wrong-group

Chicago

Dolasia, Kavi. "Watch What Happens When A Confused Penguin Hops Away With The Wrong Group." DOGOnews. January 25, 2021. Accessed January 25, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/1/25/watch-what-happens-when-a-confused-penguin-hops-away-with-the-wrong-group.
48 Comments
  • ii_love
    ii_loveMonday, January 25, 2021 at 3:03 pm
    cute penguins!
    • dooggirl
      dooggirlMonday, January 25, 2021 at 2:43 pm
      lol so cute/ funny
      • meganworld
        meganworldMonday, January 25, 2021 at 2:19 pm
        That kinda sad and funny
        • apple-sauce
          apple-sauceMonday, January 25, 2021 at 1:47 pm
          OMG funny. But it's kind of sad when a penguin gets separated from its friends.
          • obiwonjacobi
            obiwonjacobiMonday, January 25, 2021 at 1:25 pm
            penguins are THE MOST ADORABLE thing ever, lol
            • zaks
              zaksMonday, January 25, 2021 at 1:11 pm
              Haha!🤣 Cute!
              • sydneyz_sings
                sydneyz_singsMonday, January 25, 2021 at 1:10 pm
                😂😂They're so adorable! Penguins are one of my favorite animals!
                • dowuzojy-160045859429
                  dowuzojy-160045859429Monday, January 25, 2021 at 1:10 pm
                  lol cute
                  • bookfan2008
                    bookfan2008Monday, January 25, 2021 at 1:05 pm
                    Aww that so funny and cute!
                    • joy2go
                      joy2goMonday, January 25, 2021 at 12:58 pm
                      hi im in fifth grade going into sixth i am a huge animal lover

                      MLA8

                      Dolasia, Kavi. “Watch What Happens When A Confused Penguin Hops Away With The Wrong Group.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 25 Jan, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/1/25/watch-what-happens-when-a-confused-penguin-hops-away-with-the-wrong-group. Accessed 25 Jan. 2021.

                      MLA7

                      Dolasia, Kavi. “Watch What Happens When A Confused Penguin Hops Away With The Wrong Group.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 25 Jan, 2021, Web. 25 Jan. 2021.

                      Chicago

                      Dolasia, Kavi. “Watch What Happens When A Confused Penguin Hops Away With The Wrong Group.” DOGOnews. January 25, 2021. Accessed January 25, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/1/25/watch-what-happens-when-a-confused-penguin-hops-away-with-the-wrong-group.

                      APA

                      Dolasia, K. (2021, January 25). Watch What Happens When A Confused Penguin Hops Away With The Wrong Group. Retrieved 2021, January 25, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/1/25/watch-what-happens-when-a-confused-penguin-hops-away-with-the-wrong-group

                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Reading Comprehension
                      (7 questions)

                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Vocabulary in Context

                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Parts of Speech Quiz
                      (10 questions)

                      Multiple Choice Quiz

                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Vocabulary List

