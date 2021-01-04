Goodbye 2020, Welcome 2021!

By

The start of the new year brings hope that things will return to normal soon (Credit: JeffJacobs/Pixabay/CC0)

On December 31, 2020, people around the world let out a collective sigh of relief that the difficult and unpredictable year, which tested our resilience in numerous ways, had finally ended. Though the COVID-19 pandemic's continued threat resulted in one of the most muted New Year's Eve celebrations in recent history, a few countries were able to ring in 2021 in style.

Auckland, New Zealand

Thanks to extreme early precautions, which included closing borders to all outsiders, New Zealand has been "pandemic free" since June 8, 2020. The residents of Auckland — the largest city in New Zealand and one of the first major international hubs to cross into 2021 — were, therefore, able to safely gather around the beautiful waterfront to ring in the new year with a colorful fireworks and laser light show staged from the city's landmark Sky Tower.

Sydney, Australia

Every New Year's Eve, over a million people gather at the Sydney Harbor to witness two majestic firework shows — a family-friendly display at 9:00 pm and a longer, more extravagant show at midnight. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the officials to cancel the first show and cut short the second one to just 7 minutes instead of the customary 12 to 13 minutes. Residents were also encouraged to watch the upbeat display that carried themes of love and solidarity on television, and special permits were needed for those wishing to see the spectacle live.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is world-famous for its New Year's Eve fireworks extravaganza. This year was no exception. The dazzling display, believed to be the emirate's most expensive one yet, celebrated togetherness and paid tribute to the frontline heroes of 2020. It was perfectly timed with the show on the facade of the world's tallest building — the Burj Khalifa — and accompanied by dazzling lights and lasers, all synchronized to the Dubai Fountain show. While spectators were allowed, they had to observe strict social distancing rules and wear masks at all times.

International Space Station (ISS)

The International Space Station's (ISS) Expedition 64 crew members welcomed 2021 with a beloved New Year's Eve tradition — New York City Times Square's famous ball drop. The only difference was that the ISS's beach ball of the globe dropped "up," instead of being forced down by the force of gravity.

Boston Dynamics Robots

Humans were not the only ones rejoicing the end of this turbulent year. Boston Dynamics' famous robots — the humanoid Atlas, the dog-shaped Spot, and the box-juggling Handle — were thrilled as well. The trio welcomed 2021 by dancing in unison to the 1962 hit “Do You Love Me" by American soul group, The Contours.

Though we are not out of the woods yet, the slew of COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out worldwide brings hope that life will return to normal soon. Meanwhile, we can all help to slow the spread of the infectious disease by following the expert recommended measures such as, washing hands frequently, wearing masks, and social distancing.

Wish You All A Happy and Safe New(s) Year!

Resources: 7news.com.au, theverge.com, prnewswire, NASA, CNN.com

17 Comments
  • jkbear
    jkbearMonday, January 4, 2021 at 10:04 am
    Happy new year
    • graycat
      graycatMonday, January 4, 2021 at 10:01 am
      Finally it's 2021 Happy New Year
      • neonphoenix
        neonphoenixMonday, January 4, 2021 at 9:56 am
        Happy new year!
        • lazyant
          lazyantMonday, January 4, 2021 at 9:48 am
          we went to a new years party and watched fireworks with our friends, what did y'all do?
          • purplethunder99
            purplethunder99Monday, January 4, 2021 at 9:22 am
            Finally a new article and happy new year 🎉😁
            • bsc
              bscMonday, January 4, 2021 at 9:14 am
              Happy 2021! I hope everyone has a much better 2021 than 2020. Stay safe and keep on being awesome!
              • beauty_fool
                beauty_foolMonday, January 4, 2021 at 9:07 am
                Yayaya! Happy new year! :D :D
                • muzik
                  muzikMonday, January 4, 2021 at 9:00 am
                  I apreciate that even with the struggles that we have had last year we are still able to celabrate and rejoice, its very inspiring to see others with such faith.
                  • pippin5
                    pippin5Monday, January 4, 2021 at 9:50 am
                    I agree!
                  • dadima101
                    dadima101Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8:59 am
                    if you watched nbc on new years they showed all the countries and their fireworks it was really awesome !!!HAPPY NEW YEARS!!!!
                    • dadima101
                      dadima101Monday, January 4, 2021 at 9:00 am
                      what is ur guys resolutions????
                      • kath648
                        kath648Monday, January 4, 2021 at 9:32 am
                        I wish to be a better person
                    • pippin5
                      pippin5Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8:54 am
                      Happy New Year Everyone!! 🎊🎈🎆🎉😁🥳

