Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Eruption Creates Spectacular Lava Lake

The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii's Big Island has begun erupting again after almost two years (Credit: USGS)

After erupting almost continuously for three decades — from 1983 to 2018 — Hawaii's Kilauea volcano finally seemed to lose steam producing no lava for nearly two years. The slumber ended on the night of December 20, 2020, when the active volcano began spewing out dramatic lava fountains and giant puffs of gas and steam from a fissure in the northwest wall of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

The lava from the eruptions evaporated the water lake in the middle of the crater (USGS)

As of December 31, 2020, the volcano had ejected over 27 million cubic meters (88 million cubic feet) of molten rock — enough to fill more than 8,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools — and replaced the existing water lake with a nearly 600 feet deep lava lake. Fortunately, the magma is contained inside the volcano's crater and does not pose a risk to people or property as in 2018, when the molten rock flowed through a residential neighborhood destroying over 700 homes.

Residents have, however, been asked to limit outdoor activities in areas with high volcanic smog levels. Commonly known as vog, it is a form of air pollution created when sulfur dioxide and other pollutants emitted from volcanic activity interact chemically with atmospheric moisture, oxygen, dust, and sunlight. While not deadly, it can irritate skin and the tissues and mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, and throat, and be particularly harmful to individuals with preexisting respiratory conditions.

As of December 23, 2020, the depth of the spectacular lava lake created was over three times greater than the water lake it replaced (Credit: H: Dietterich/USGS)

While Kilauea is now recognized as one of the world's youngest and most active volcanoes, it was initially believed to be an offshoot of a bigger volcano. It was only after researchers discovered a magma-plumbing system — extending over 37 miles (60 km) below the earth's surface — inside its crater in 1884 that the volcano was finally accepted as a separate entity.

The lava flow has been contained to the crater and poses no risk to residents (Credit: D. Downs/USGS)

Many residents believe that Kilauea’s eruptions are not just natural disasters but the act of Pele, a Hawaiian volcano goddess who resides inside the mountain. According to legend, when the deity, one of six daughters and seven sons born to ancient Earth goddess Haumea and Universe creator, Kane Milohai, was exiled to Hawaii, she went on a rampage, creating destructive fire pits and volcanoes. While Pele was killed during an epic battle with her sister Namaka on the island of Maui, her spirit lives on in the Halemaumau crater on Kilauea. The locals who worship her as a goddess believe often come with offerings to appease her. Pele shows her appreciation by putting on some spectacular lava shows.

Resources: Phys.org, NPR.com, USGS.gov