Monterey Bay Aquarium's Resident Sea Otter Kit Invents "The Shrimp Game"

Kit is one of Monterey Bay Aquarium's largest sea otters (https://www.montereybayaquarium.org)

Most seafood lovers — animal or human — would find it hard to resist a tasty shrimp morsel. However, not Kit, a mischievous sea otter that resides at California's Monterey Bay Aquarium. Rather than gulping down the tiny crustacean, Kit used it as a game piece to play what the aquarium officials dubbed "The Shrimp Game."

In the video captured by the sea otter aquarists Stephany and Jess, the clever otter repeatedly pops out her adorable face from the holes in the enrichment board — first to "hide" the shrimp and then to "find" it. Kit's fun game takes a surprising twist when fellow otter Ivy, gets a whiff of the "free" food. What happens next has to be seen to be believed!

Kit was just five weeks old when she was found stranded in California's Morro Bay Harbor by a biologist in January 2010. The tiny pub was brought to the aquarium and, at just 11 months of age, became the youngest sea otter to go on exhibit. The officials say the smart otter rapidly learned critical otter skills, like cracking open clams and eating live crabs without getting bit! Kit, who now weighs 50 lbs, is one of the aquarium's largest otters. The clever critter spends her time taking care of stranded otter pups and . . . . inventing new games!

Resources: montereybayaquarium.org