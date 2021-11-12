2021's Final Lunar Eclipse Is A Must-See Event!

By

Word Count

334 words

Reading Level

Listen to Article

2-Minute Listen
The November partial lunar eclipse will be the longest in 1000 years (Credit: NASA)

Partial lunar eclipses are typically not considered as newsworthy as total lunar eclipses. However, the one taking place overnight on November 18 and 19, 2021 is definitely worthy of a mention. It is the year's final partial lunar eclipse and the longest one in 1000 years. With 97 percent of the Moon slipping into Earth's shadow, the celestial event also promises to be spectacular. The eclipse will be visible to a large area of the globe. However, some of the best views will be reserved for North American residents.

NASA officials estimate the almost-total eclipse to last about 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds. It will begin at about 2:19 a.m. EST on November 19 (11:19 PST on November 18.); reach its maximum around 4 a.m. EST (1 a.m. PST), and end at 5:47 a.m. EST (2:47 a.m. PST). At maximum eclipse — when most of the Moon's face will be covered by the Earth's shadow — the satellite will take on the spooky red hue usually seen during total lunar eclipses.

Map showing the visibility of the Nov. 18-19 partial lunar eclipse. Darker areas indicate greater visibility ((NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The November eclipse's long duration is the result of a "micromoon." During the eclipse's peak point, the Moon will be just 41 hours from apogee — its farthest point from Earth. The distance causes our satellite to travel slower along its orbit and take longer to pass through Earth's shadow. In contrast, the May 2021 eclipse, which occurred just 9 hours after perigee — the Moon's closest distance to Earth — featured a supermoon.

A partial lunar eclipse happens when our planet comes in between the Sun and a full Moon. Since the three are not perfectly aligned, only part of the Moon's visible surface is covered by the Earth's shadow. Unlike solar eclipses, the celestial event can be viewed without any protective glasses.

While US residents will have to stay up late or rise early to view the partial eclipse, it may be worth losing sleep over. That's because the next partial lunar eclipse of this length will not occur until February 8, 2669!

Resources: Space.com, LiveScience.com. Earthsky.org, NASA.org

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Dolasia, Kavi. “2021's Final Lunar Eclipse Is A Must-See Event!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 12 Nov, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/11/12/2021-s-final-lunar-eclipse-is-a-must-see-event. Accessed 12 Nov. 2021.

MLA7

Dolasia, Kavi. “2021's Final Lunar Eclipse Is A Must-See Event!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 12 Nov, 2021, Web. 12 Nov. 2021.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Dolasia, K. (2021, November 12). 2021's Final Lunar Eclipse Is A Must-See Event!. Retrieved 2021, November 12, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/11/12/2021-s-final-lunar-eclipse-is-a-must-see-event

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Dolasia, Kavi. “2021's Final Lunar Eclipse Is A Must-See Event!.” DOGOnews. November 12, 2021. Accessed November 12, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/11/12/2021-s-final-lunar-eclipse-is-a-must-see-event.
3 Comments
  • eagle_fan11
    eagle_fan11about 1 hour
    Wow that is so cool!!! I am so into that stuff!!!
    • prettydiva
      prettydivaabout 1 hour
      Wow. That day is November 18th. So close
      • sokeefe_forever
        sokeefe_foreverabout 2 hours
        This is amazing! I might have to wake up super early to see it! I hope it's visible from where I live!

        Embed Code

        Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

        By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

        Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

        MLA8

        Dolasia, Kavi. “2021's Final Lunar Eclipse Is A Must-See Event!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 12 Nov, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/11/12/2021-s-final-lunar-eclipse-is-a-must-see-event. Accessed 12 Nov. 2021.

        MLA7

        Dolasia, Kavi. “2021's Final Lunar Eclipse Is A Must-See Event!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 12 Nov, 2021, Web. 12 Nov. 2021.

        Chicago

        Dolasia, Kavi. “2021's Final Lunar Eclipse Is A Must-See Event!.” DOGOnews. November 12, 2021. Accessed November 12, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/11/12/2021-s-final-lunar-eclipse-is-a-must-see-event.

        APA

        Dolasia, K. (2021, November 12). 2021's Final Lunar Eclipse Is A Must-See Event!. Retrieved 2021, November 12, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/11/12/2021-s-final-lunar-eclipse-is-a-must-see-event

        Popular Articles

        WeekMonthYear

        Learning Activities