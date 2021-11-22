Celebrate Hanukkah With These Fun Traditions

Hanukkah celebrated the victory of light over darkness Credit: YB13D,/CC BY-SA 4.0/Ccreativecommons.org)

Hanukkah is one of the most widely observed Jewish holidays. The eight-day-long winter festival begins on the 25th day of Kislev, the ninth month of the Jewish calendar. This year, the celebrations will extend from November 28th, 2021, to December 6th, 2021. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah celebrates the victory of good over evil and is a happy occasion with many fun traditions.

The lighting of the Hanukkiah or Menorah

The Guinness World Record for the largest display of menorahs (100 was achieved in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, on 8 December 2013 (Credit: Guinnessworldrecords.com)

The most important of all Hanukkah traditions is lighting the hanukkiah — a special nine-branched candelabra or menorah. Eight candles are lit one at a time to mark each day of the festival. A ninth candle, known as shamash (helper), is used to light the others.

The ancient custom is credited to a miracle story outlined in the Talmud, a book of Jewish religious teachings. It dates back over 2,000 years to when Antiochus IV Epiphanes captured Judea or the Land of Israel. The Greek king, who ruled from 175 BC to 164 BC, banned Judaism and forced the Jewish people to worship Greek deities instead. He also violated Jerusalem's Second Temple by installing an altar to Zeus and sacrificing pigs — considered non-kosher or not fit to eat in the Jewish culture — inside the sacred structure.

A successful uprising led by a Jewish priest named Mattathias and his five sons helped reclaim the temple. When worshippers entered they found a small quantity of oil — enough to light the menorah for a single day. However, the candles burned for eight consecutive days, providing them enough time to prepare a fresh batch of kosher oil. Soon after, a festival was declared to commemorate the miracle oil, and Hanukkah, or Chanukah — "dedication" in Hebrew — was born.

Delicious Fried Food

Sufganiyot(s or jelly-filled donuts are very popular during Hannukah ( Credit: Noam Furer/ CC0/Wikimedia Commons

As with most festivals, food plays a pivotal role in the celebration. To honor the miracle oil that led to the start of the holiday, many traditional Hanukkah delicacies are deep-fried. Among the favorites are latkes or potato pancakes, and jelly-filled donuts called sufganiyots. Beef brisket, matzo ball soup and, challah - a braided egg bread — are also enjoyed during Hanukkah.

Playing Dreidel

Dreidel may have originated during ancient times (Credit: Adiel lo? CC-BY-SA-3.0/Wikimedia Commons)

After dinner, it's time for games! The most popular one involves using a dreidel, a spinning top with Hebrew lettering engraved in each of its four sides. Together, they form the acronym "Nes Gadol Haya Sham"— Hebrew for "a great miracle happened here,"

All players are given an equal number of game pieces, such as dried fruit or chocolate coins, called Gelts

After placing a game piece in a shared pot, the player spins the dreidel. Depending on the side it lands on, participants can lose a game piece to the mutual bowl or hit the jackpot and win the entire loot.

The origins of the lively game are hazy. Some people believe it dates back to King Antiochus IV, Jews, who were prohibited from practicing their religion, would often read the Torah -the holy religious book of the Jews - in secret. Whenever they saw the Greek troops coming, they would hide the sacred text and pretend to play the dreidel instead. Others, however, think the game has European origins. Regardless of where it came from, playing dreidel is one of the highlights of Hanukkah for kids and adults alike.

Gift Giving

Chocolate-covered coins or gets were originally the gift of choice during Hanukkah (Credit: Evan-Amos/CC0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Initially, families gelts — either real coins or chocolate-covered ones — were the gift of choice during Hanukkah However, given the holiday's proximity to Christmas, the tradition has evolved to more substantial gifts. But, unlike Christmas, when the presents are distributed in a single day, Hanukkah gifting lasts the entire eight days! It is no wonder the holiday is so popular with kids



Hanukkah Sameach!