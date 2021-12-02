Winter, The Beloved "Dolphin Tale" Star, Passes Away At Florida Aquarium

Winter, a bottlenose dolphin, starred in two movies based on her life (Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

Winter, the prosthetic-tailed dolphin whose story inspired a book and two heartwarming movies, died on November 12, 2021. The 16-year-old had been suffering from an intestinal blockage since November 1, 2021. The doctors at Florida's Clearwater Marine Aquarium tried several life-saving efforts but were unable to save the beloved mammal.

"She's the strongest little dolphin that I have ever met, and we learned so much from her and have been privileged to have 16 wonderful years with her," Dr. Shelley Marquardt, a veterinarian with the aquarium, stated.

Winter was brought to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in 2005 (Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

Winter's uplifting story began in December 2005 when her tail got caught in a crab trap line. Florida fisher Jim Savage untangled the three-month-old dolphin and rushed her to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. While the dolphin — fittingly named Winter — survived, her badly-injured tail had to be amputated.

Believing she would be unable to swim, the aquarium's health experts placed the young dolphin on a special mat in the water. However, Winter was not going to let a "minor" inconvenience like a missing tail get in her way. She began using her stump to swim side-to-side. While seeing the determined dolphin moving was encouraging, doctors feared it would hurt her spine. Fortunately, two prosthetic experts at the Hanger Clinic heard about Winter's plight and made her a custom, silicone, and plastic tail.

Winter meets rescued bottlenose dolphin Hope (Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

Winter's determination and perseverance gave hope to people worldwide, especially those battling disabilities. Grace Savage was one of them. The grandniece of the fisher who rescued the dolphin in 2005 suffers from velocardiofacial syndrome. The genetic condition can cause heart defects and a poor immune system. "She gives us inspiration and to never give up," Savage told FOX 13 during her 2019 aquarium visit.

Rest In Peace, Winter

(2005-2021)