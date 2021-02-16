The World's Smallest-Known Reptile Is About The Size Of A Sunflower Seed!

The male Brookesia nana just became the world's smallest-known reptile (Credit: Frank Glaw (SNSB / ZSM)

Madagascar, an island off the coast of Africa, is home to some of the world's most exciting and unique animal species — about 75 percent of which cannot be found anywhere else on the planet. These include the long-necked Giraffe Weevil, the colorful, cat-sized Panther Chameleon, and the bright orange-red Tomato Frog! The latest to join this impressive list of exotic creatures is a new reptile species small enough to perch on the tip of a finger!

The two adult specimens — a male and a female — of the Brookesia nana, or Nano-Chameleon, were discovered by a German-Madagascan expedition team in the rainforests in Northern Madagascar. They belong to the Malagasy leaf chameleon family, which includes the Madagascan dwarf chameleon, the minute leaf chameleon, and the Nosy Be pygmy leaf chameleon.

The male Nano-Chameleon measures 13.5 mm (0.5 inches) from snout to vent — with a total length of 22 mm (0.87 inches) — and is the smallest known adult among all the world's 11,500 known reptile species. The female Nano-Chameleon is much bigger in comparison, measuring a "towering" 19.2 mm (0.75 inches) from snout to vent, with an overall length of 22 mm (0.87 inches). "At first glance, we realized that it was an important discovery,” says Malagasy herpetologist Andolalao Rakotoarison, co-author of the study published in the Scientific Reports on January 28, 2021.

The female adult nano-chameleon measures 19.2 inches (Credit: Frank Glaw (SNSB / ZSM)

The scientists are not sure how the species became so small. In most cases, miniature size is attributed to the “island effect,” where animals trapped on small islands tend to evolve smaller body sizes. However, the nano-chameleons were found in Northern Madagscar's larger, high altitude rainforests, which have ample space and natural resources for animals to flourish. "The reptiles' home “at around 1,300 meters above sea level… is quite unusual for this group of miniaturized chameleons,” says study leader Dr. Frank Glaw, a herpetologist at the Bavarian State Collection of Zoology in Munich, Germany.

The Nano-Chameleon's size mystery is further deepened by its family tree. “The closest relative of the new chameleon is also not the similarly tiny Brookesia micra, but instead the nearly twice as large B. karchei, which occurs in the same mountains,” said German herpetologist and study co-author, Jörn Köhler. “That shows that this extreme miniaturization has arisen convergently in these chameleons.”

The researchers believe the reptiles' habitat is probably constrained to just a few acres surrounding the area where the two specimens were found. If right, it could place the lizards at the risk of extinction. “Unfortunately, the habitat of the Nano-Chameleon is under heavy pressure from deforestation, but the area has recently been designated as a protected area, and hopefully that will enable this tiny new chameleon to survive,” says evolutionary biologist and study co-author Oliver Hawlitschek.

