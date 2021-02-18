The Significance Of Black History Month

February Is Black History Month (Credit: usnhistory.navylive.dodlive.mi)

Celebrated every February, Black History Month is an annual commemoration to honor and recognize the central role of African Americans in U.S. history and reflect on their continued struggle for racial justice. While President Gerald Ford is credited for officially recognizing what is also called African American History Month in 1976, the idea was the brainchild of American historian and author Dr. Carter G. Woodson.

The chain of events to this all-important celebration began in 1915, with the establishment of the Study of Negro Life and History — now called the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH). Founded by Woodson and Jesse Moorland, a prominent minister and philanthropist, its mission was to educate the nation about the history, sacrifices, and achievements of Black Americans and people of African heritage.

In 1926, in a bid to share his passion for black history with everyone, Woodson initiated "Negro History Week" to help school systems coordinate their focus on the topic. He picked the second week of February for the celebration to encompass the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln (February 12), who abolished slavery, and famed abolitionist Fredrick Douglass (Feb 14), who escaped from slavery.

Dr. Carter G. Woodson started "Negro History Week" to ensue school children would learn about black History(Credit: Charles Henry Alston/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/ Public Domain/Commons.wikimedia.org)

The event was wildly successful among Blacks and progressive whites, who endorsed the efforts wholeheartedly. Soon educators countrywide began pleading with Woodson for suitable instruction materials for their students. The historian and ASNLH responded by establishing a theme — to focus the public's attention on important developments that deserved emphasis — for what became an annual celebration and providing teachers with appropriate lesson plans and classroom posters. By the time Woodson died in 1950, Negro History Week had become an annual event in many cities and towns.

By the 1960s, African Americans on college campuses became increasingly aware of their African lineage, and Negro History Month began to be rapidly replaced with Black History Month. In 1976, the bicentennial anniversary of the Negro History Week, the ASNLH used its influence to officially change the name and make it a month-long celebration. Since then, every American president has issued a statement declaring February to be Black History Month.

Many institutions and libraries host special events during Black History Month (Credit: Santa Monica.gov)

Today, Black History Month is one of the most celebrated cultural heritage months on the American calendar. Schools mark the occasion by teaching students about the achievements and contributions of prominent African Americans like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and the less-well-known ones. Among the extensive list are Madam C.J. Walker, first black self-made millionaire, Hiram Rhodes Revels, first African American US Senator, and George Washington Carver, the brainchild who came up with 300 uses for the peanut, including grinding them up to make butter!

The ASNLH and other institutions, such as the National Museum of African American History, as well as libraries, also offer a host of educational programs, many centered around the year's theme. 2021's theme, “Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity," celebrates the diversity of black families, which range from single to two-parent households to extended to bi-racial.

While the continuation of Woodson's 106-year-old legacy is heartening, the ASNLH says engaging the public in the topic beyond February has proved elusive. As former president Barack Obama succinctly said in a 2016 speech, "Black History Month shouldn’t be treated as though it is somehow separate from our collective American history, or somehow just boiled down to a compilation of greatest hits from the March on Washington, or from some of our sports heroes. It’s about the lived, shared experience of all African Americans, high and low, famous and obscure, and how those experiences have shaped and challenged and ultimately strengthened America. It’s about taking an unvarnished look at the past so we can create a better future. It’s a reminder of where we as a country have been so that we know where we need to go."

