How Texans Stepped Up To Help One Another During The Brutal Freeze

By

NCSS-9 901 Words 7-Minute Listen
Texas was hard hit by a brutal freeze across the US (Credit: Matthew T Rader/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikipedia Commons_

The deadly winter storm, which swept across 22 states — from Texas to Maine — the week of February 14, 2021, delivered large amounts of snow and ice, and established numerous low-temperature records. While over 140 million Americans were impacted, Texas was particularly hard hit. The Arctic chill caused many pipes to freeze and burst, leaving millions of residents without electricity and water. While the brutal weather, tested Texans' mettle, it also brought out the best in humanity. Here are a few of the many heartwarming acts of kindness reported throughout the week.

Homeowners shelter stranded delivery driver

When Chelsea Timmons left home on February 14, 2021, she had her day perfectly planned. The Houston-based math teacher, who augmented her income by making home deliveries on weekends, intended to complete all her runs in the morning and spend the afternoon relaxing with some chocolates and a glass of wine. However, the weather turned for the worse just as she reached her last delivery at 11:00 am, and her car stalled, making it impossible to complete the three-hour drive home. Upon hearing her dilemma, the homeowners, Nina Richardson and Doug Condon, immediately invited Timmons inside their home, initially to wait for the AAA tow truck, and then, as the weather worsened, to stay the night.

Chelsea Timmons spent five days with Nina Richardson and Doug Condon during the storm (Credit: Chelsea Timmons/Facebook)

Timmons suggested moving into a hotel as the storm lingered on, but Richardson and Condon refused to consider the idea. “Every morning, when I suggested leaving to a hotel, [they say], ‘Could you make it there safely? What would you eat? What if they lose power? Isn’t the guest room better than the Hampton Inn?'” she wrote in her Facebook post. “They basically have refused to let me leave. Every morning after they say, ‘No worries, stay a bit longer,’ I go to ‘my’ room and shed tears of joy.”

The educator was finally able to return home five days later on Friday, February 19, 2021. Timmons says she forever be grateful to Richardson and Condon for opening their doors to a complete stranger during a pandemic and sharing their meals when food was in short supply.

Truck owner rescues over 500 strangers from icy roads

On February 14, 2021, Austin resident Ryan Sivley was on his way to the neighborhood store to stock up on some storm essentials when he noticed many vehicles stranded on the roadside. “It was like a sea of cars,” he told the Washington Post. “Some people were stuck in snowbanks and ditches.”

Fortunately, Sively, who owns a four-wheeled drive 2010 Chevrolet Silverado nicknamed,
The Beast," was fully-equipped with hooks, chains, and recovery tow straps, capable of pulling over 40,000 pounds. "I had all my gear, so I thought, ‘let me just help," he said. In most cases, Sivley secured the vehicle to his truck and towed it to an area where the owner could safely drive away. However, in some instances, the 40-year-old pulled the cars all the way to the final destination. By the end of the day, the endeavor to help a few stuck vehicles had turned into a full-on rescue mission involving hundreds of cars. “I went from helping one person to three people, to five people,” Sivley said. “At 434 cars, I stopped counting. So many people are still stranded.”

Ryan Sivley helped tow over 500 people on February 14, 2021 (Credit: Ryan Sivley)

While that would have been enough for most people, Sively was just getting started. Over the week, he transported hundreds of healthcare workers to and from work and helped relocate residents who did not have electricity and running water. As news of his generosity spread, other truck owners reached out and Sivley was soon managing a network of rescuers. The best part? While some people helped pay for the gas, Sivley never asked to be compensated for all the hard work he did!

Volunteers rescue thousands of sea turtles

The freezing weather particularly impacted the five endangered sea turtles species found in the Gulf of Mexico off the Texas shore. Unable to regulate their body temperatures, the cold-blooded creatures, lose their mobility when water temperatures fall below 50° Fahrenheit (10° Çelsius). The condition, called "cold stun," often causes the turtles to die due to injury, stranding, or drowning. To prevent that from happening, hundreds of volunteers braved the freezing weather and rescued over 4,500 turtles over the week.

The animals, sheltered in a combination of tarps, kiddie pools, and boxes, at the Sea Turtle Inc., a nonprofit education, rehabilitation, and conservation organization in South Padre Island, are now gradually being released back into the ocean. "After an exhaustive 24-hour effort that went through the night and has just ended this morning, Sea Turtle Inc. was successfully able to release more than 2,200 previously cold-stunned turtles into the open ocean of the Gulf of Mexico," the nonprofit said in a February 21, 2021, Facebook post.

While this week's balmy 70° Fahrenheit (21° Celsius) temperatures have melted the snow and ice, recovery from the vicious winter storm will take some time. Though the power has mostly been restored across the state, millions remain without running, or safe drinking, water due to damaged pipes. However, with support from the Federal government — which has promised to do everything possible to help the state's hardest-hit residents and to rebuild public infrastructure — we have little doubt that the Lone Star State will recover from this natural disaster in no time.

Stay Strong, Texas!

MLA8

Dolasia, Meera. “How Texans Stepped Up To Help One Another During The Brutal Freeze.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 25 Feb, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/2/25/how-texans-stepped-up-to-help-one-another-during-the-brutal-freeze. Accessed 25 Feb. 2021.

MLA7

Dolasia, Meera. “How Texans Stepped Up To Help One Another During The Brutal Freeze.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 25 Feb, 2021, Web. 25 Feb. 2021.

APA

Dolasia, M. (2021, February 25). How Texans Stepped Up To Help One Another During The Brutal Freeze. Retrieved 2021, February 25, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/2/25/how-texans-stepped-up-to-help-one-another-during-the-brutal-freeze

Chicago

Dolasia, Meera. “How Texans Stepped Up To Help One Another During The Brutal Freeze.” DOGOnews. February 25, 2021. Accessed February 25, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/2/25/how-texans-stepped-up-to-help-one-another-during-the-brutal-freeze.
33 Comments
  • mercury_dust
    mercury_dustThursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:49 pm
    I live in Texas and we lost our water (so that was was a little annoying because l pride myself in my long showers 😂) But we got to play in the snow and drink hot cocoa☕! A lot of people l know lost electricity and water so they had to use space heaters, and their houses were only 30 degrees It's so sweet and caring, what these people are doing 🥺, l guess that's Texas for ya! To all my Texas fam, stay warm and safe🤗!
    • sydney_zepp
      sydney_zeppThursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:17 pm
      Awww! This is really cool! I'm so glad they helped each other and they have warm weather again! In Pennsylvania though, it is about 30-50 less degrees (Fahrenheit) so it's between about 20° and 50ish° (it hasn't gotten quite that warm out yet.) But spring comes in a few weeks and hopefully it's not so cold outside anymore and all the snow melts.
      • yeah_dude
        yeah_dudeThursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:04 pm
        It's so nice how everyone in Texas is helping each other!
        • artsysunflower3
          artsysunflower3Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:58 pm
          Go Texas!! 💛
          • danny-boy
            danny-boyThursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:43 pm
            WOW
            • animal_crossing
              animal_crossingThursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:40 pm
              Stay safe!
              • coolcat12345
                coolcat12345Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:39 pm
                That is just sooooo nice.
                • soccersprout
                  soccersproutThursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:33 pm
                  Aww! these people are so sweet!
                  • tacolover228
                    tacolover228Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:33 pm
                    Scary!!!!! No Power Stay Safe Texas
                    • tacolover228
                      tacolover228Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:32 pm
                      Scary No Power pls stay safe texas

