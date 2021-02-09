Valentine's Day Celebrations From Around The World

Valentine's Day is celebrated annually on February 14 (Credit: Jill Wellington/ CC0/Pixabay)

Celebrated annually on February 14, Valentine's Day is one of the few holidays that is enjoyed almost worldwide. In the United States, the romantic occasion is observed by exchanging greeting cards and treating loved ones to candy, flowers, gifts, and special meals. However, not everyone marks the day of love in the same way, or even on February 14! Here are some fascinating Valentine's Day traditions from around the world.

Germany

Exchanging "lucky" pig figurines is a popular Valentine's Day tradition in Germany (Credit: Alexas_Fotos/CC0/Pixabay)

If you enjoy exchanging Valentine's Day cards and candy with friends, you may want to steer clear of Germany. In this European nation, the day of love and romance is strictly reserved for adults. Since pigs are considered lucky, couples celebrate the gay by exchanging pig figurines and photos. They also eschew chocolate in favor of heart-shaped ginger cookies with romantic messages written in icing.

Japan

Japanese men are obligated to give more expensive gifts to women on White Day

​​​​​(Credit: Flickr user mersy ( Masashi Yanagiya)/ CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Every Valentine's Day women gift the men in their lives with one with one of two types of chocolates. The cheaper “Giri-choco”, or "obligation chocolate" is given to casual friends, colleagues, and bosses, while the more expensive, or homemade, "Honmei-choco," true-feeling chocolate is reserved for boyfriends and husbands. Men return the favor on White Day, which is celebrated a month later on March 14, with presents ranging from flowers to chocolates to jewelry. The only caveat is that they should cost at least three times the value of what they received on Valentine's Day. Over the years, other Asian countries like Vietnam, China, Hong Kond and South Korea have also adopted the fun tradition. South Korea has even added its own twist with "Black Day on April 15 for men unable to garner even a box of Giri-choco on Valentine's Day. It is observed by the single men getting together to a steaming pile of black noodles or "Forever Alone Noodles."

Denmark

Danish women often receive anonymous letters containing an original poem or rhyme from secret admirers (Credit: Nillerdk/ CC BY-SA 3.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

In Denmark, which only began celebrating Valentine’s Day in the 1990s, loved ones exchange handmade cards pressed white snowdrops instead of red roses. Danish men often also give women a "gaekkebrev," or "joke letter," containing an original poem or rhyme. The "joke" refers to the fact that the sender's identity is only indicated in dots, one for each letter in the person’s name. If the recipient can correctly guess the name of her secret admirer, she is rewarded with a confectionary Easter egg, on Easter Sunday. If she is stumped, she owes him an egg instead.

Wales

The Welsh exchange intricately-carved spoons for Valentine's Day (Credit: Vladimir Alexiev/CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons)

In Wales, the romantic holiday is dedicated to Saint Dwynwen — the Welsh patron saint of lovers — and celebrated on January 25. Couples celebrate the occasion by gifting each other hand-crafted wooden spoons engraved with meaningful patterns and symbols. For example, a horseshoe means good luck, while a Celtic know signifies everlasting love. The unusual tradition dates back to the early 17th century when Welsh men showed their affection by giving the women they loved an intricately -carved spoon. The utensils are also a favorite for other celebrations, including weddings, anniversaries, and new birth

Slovenia

In Slovenia, February 14 marks the first day of planting in vineyards and fields (Credit: walter_himmelbauer/CC0/Wikimedia Commons)

The residents of the eastern European country of Slovenia regard St. Valentine or "Zdravko" as one of their patron saints of spring. The Slovenians believe that St. Valentine brings “the key to the roots, " Therefore, consider February 14 day to start planting in the fields or garden. The Slovenian version of Valentine's day, dedicated to Saint George, is marked on March 12 and celebrated much like in the US — with gifts, chocolates, and flowers.

Do you know of a unique Valentine's Day tradition? If so, be sure to share it with us by adding your comments below.