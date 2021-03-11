World's Oldest DNA Recovered From Million-Year-Old Siberian Mammoth Teeth

An illustration of the ancient lineage of Steppe Mammoths that led to the Wooly Mammoths that roamed the (Credit: Beth Zaiken/Center For Palaeogenetics)

A team of Swedish scientists has successfully extracted and reconstructed the world's oldest DNA from the tooth of a Siberian mammoth that roamed Earth over a million years ago. Also known as deoxyribonucleic acid, the all-important molecule — which carries genetic information in all living things — provides new insights into the evolution of the ancient Ice Age giants. Prior to this, the oldest DNA sequenced came from the bone of a horse that trotted around Canada about 700,000 years ago.

The path leading to the momentous feat began in 2017, when the scientists led by Dr. Tom van der Valk, a postdoctoral researcher at the Centre for Palaeogenetics in Stockholm, received three woolly mammoth teeth for analysis. The samples belonged to three ancient individuals whose remains had been discovered in northeastern Siberia by the late Russian paleontologist Andrei Sher in the 1970s.

Study authors Love Dalén and Patrícia Pečnerová pose with a mammoth tusk on Wrangel Island (Credit: Gleb Danilov/ Stockholm University)

The researchers carefully drilled out a tiny amount from each tooth — around a pinch — and extracted DNA from the powder. The youngest of the teeth dated back around

Their analysis showed that the teeth dated back from 700,000 years to an astonishing 1.2 million years. The fossils' ages were verified by dating the layers of rock around the area they were unearthed. "This is by a wide margin the oldest DNA ever recovered," said evolutionary geneticist Love Dalén of the Centre for Palaeogenetics in Sweden, who led the research study.

Analyzing DNA from fossilized remains, especially ones so old, is a complicated task. As time passes, the genetic material within even the most well-preserved fossils begins breaking down and degenerating. Hence, instead of having a long single DNA string, researchers end up with a pile of short fragments. They then have to reconstruct the pieces to resemble the original ones the best they can. Professor Dalén likens the process to that of solving a jigsaw puzzle with billions of tiny pieces. "It helps to have the picture on the top of the puzzle box to sneak peek at," says professor Dalén. That template, in this case, came from elephants, which share vast stretches of their genome with mammoths. "And that is exactly how we use the reference genome from the elephant … it is the cover of the box," Professor Dalén said.

Once the DNA had been sequenced, the researchers tried to ascertain to which mammoth species each tooth belonged. The youngest, a 700,000-year-old dubbed Chukochya, was clearly a woolly mammoth, while the 1.1 million-year-old specimen named Adycha was a close cousin, the steppe mammoth (Mammuthus trogontherii) that was native to the Siberian regions. However, tracing the lineage of the 1,2 million-year-old specimen that the scientists named Krestovka proved to be much more difficult. The DNA samples seemed to indicate a relation to both the Columbian mammoth, which roamed the temperate regions of southern and central North America around half a million to 11,000 years ago and the woolly mammoth.

After further genetic analysis and hours of discussion, the researchers realized they had stumbled upon was a new lineage of steppe mammoths — one that most likely explains the origin of the Columbian mammoth. They speculate that the Wooly Mammoth mated with the Krestovka mammoth about 420,000 years ago, leading to the hybrid Columbian mammoth. The identification of the species bridges the gap between the Siberian steppe mammoths, which lived in the cold of the tundra, the much larger Columbian mammoths that prefer temperate weather.

Teeth from an ancient mammoth sample, named Chukochya, discovered in Siberia.

( Credit: Van der Valk et al./Nature 2021/Stockholm University)

The researchers, who published their findings in the journal Nature on February 17, 2021, now hope to search the permafrost for even older DNA evidence. However, since the oldest permafrost dated back to the Early Pleistocene age – around 2.6 million years ago — those hoping to find dinosaur DNA are out of luck.

Resources: theconversation.com, abcnet.au.com