Italy's Mount Etna Puts Up A Dazzling Show

By

CCSS NAS-4 683 Words 5-Minute Listen
Mount Etana has been erupting spectacularly since February 16, 2021 (Credit: FishnewsYouTube screen capture)

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, has been erupting regularly since 2011. However, the latest series of explosions, which began on February 16, 2021, has been particularly noteworthy. Emanating from the youngest of the volcano's four craters — the Southeast Crater— they have spewed spectacular fountains of lava as high as 0.9 miles (1.5 kilometers). To put it in perspective, that is about three times the height of One World Trade Center, the tallest building in the United States.

“The most recent novelty is that the last six eruptive paroxysms were among the most violent in the Southeast Crater's young history,” says Marco Neri, a volcanologist with Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

The eruptions have been coming from the volcano's Southeast Crater (Credit: Go-Etna.com)

Fortunately, the recent eruptions are posing no threat to the residents of the eight villages situated along Etna's slopes. While they have had to deal with the inconvenience of cleaning out spewing the ash and rubble, the lava has all been flowing down the Southeast Crater's uninhabited side. In fact, the only time the active volcano has proved lethal in recent history was in 1669, when its ash, lava, and rocks decimated a dozen towns and killed thousands. In 1983, engineers were able to avert a disaster by diverting the lava flow away from homes using dynamite. And, in 1992, the Italian army protected residents by building an earthen wall around a village.

Though the threat posed by the volcano may send many people scurrying away, the Sicilians, love their “Montebello” or “beautiful mountain.” The spectacular lava spews, and the temperate weather draws tourists year-round, while the rich lava soil is ideal for growing wine grapes. “The destructive and deadly events happen every now and then,” says Boris Behncke, an INGV volcanologist who grew up admiring Etna. ” but the benefits are there all the time.”

The scientists believe that the hot magma spewed during the latest set of eruptions is emerging from the bottom of the Earth's deepest layer — the mantle — and being pushed up through a network of rocky "pipes." Behncke says that the explosions can be attributed to the large amounts of water vapor dissolved in the magma. As the molten rock reaches the surface, the pressure drops, and the bubbles of water vapor expand violently and spew out the lava in a spectacular fashion, or what researchers call a volcanic paroxysm. “It is pretty much the champagne effect,” says Behncke.

Etna has thus far belched out 13 volcanic paroxysms in just four short weeks. The latest, described as a "mild strombolian explosion," lit up the skies with violent jets of lava several hundred meters high in the early hours of the morning on March 15, 2021.

The latest eruptions have been caught on camera by NASA satellites (Credit: NASA.gov)

Behncke, who described the latest episode as the "greatest show on Earth," is unsure when the volcanic streams will cease. Though there is always a chance that the magma could find another way out of the volcano and impact the populated areas, the expert says there are currently no indications of it happening. “This is something that will happen sooner or later. We hope not very soon, but it is Etna that decides,” he says.

Scientists suspect that Etna’s constant activity may result from its location along a subduction zone – the place where one of the Earth’s plates moves below another. In this instance, it is where the African tectonic plate is being pushed under the Eurasian plate. As the African plate falls into the Earth’s mantle, it melts. This causes the magma from mantle layer to be sucked into the space left behind by the melting plate and erupt at the surface as lava and ash.

Though close to inhabited areas, the eruption has resulted in any evacuations or caused any deaths Credit: Go-Etna.com)

There are numerous myths associated with the iconic volcano. According to one legend, it was home to Hephaestus — the god of fire and metalwork— who forged the armor and weapons for Athena, the goddess of war. This explains why Etna now explodes with fire sparks. Another myth associates the mountain’s violent activity with Typhon, the god of storm winds, who terrorized the Greek gods. According to the legend, Lord Zeus was finally able to stop him by burying him under Sicily.

Resources: Atlasobsucra.com, LiveScience.com, NationalGeographic.com, Wikipedia.org

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Morjaria, Daksha. “Italy's Mount Etna Puts Up A Dazzling Show.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 15 Mar, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/3/15/italys-mount-etna-puts-up-a-dazzling-show. Accessed 16 Mar. 2021.

MLA7

Morjaria, Daksha. “Italy's Mount Etna Puts Up A Dazzling Show.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 15 Mar, 2021, Web. 16 Mar. 2021.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Morjaria, D. (2021, March 15). Italy's Mount Etna Puts Up A Dazzling Show. Retrieved 2021, March 16, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/3/15/italys-mount-etna-puts-up-a-dazzling-show

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Morjaria, Daksha. “Italy's Mount Etna Puts Up A Dazzling Show.” DOGOnews. March 15, 2021. Accessed March 16, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/3/15/italys-mount-etna-puts-up-a-dazzling-show.
0 Comments
Be the first to leave a comment.

    Embed Code

    Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

    By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

    Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

    MLA8

    Morjaria, Daksha. “Italy's Mount Etna Puts Up A Dazzling Show.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 15 Mar, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/3/15/italys-mount-etna-puts-up-a-dazzling-show. Accessed 16 Mar. 2021.

    MLA7

    Morjaria, Daksha. “Italy's Mount Etna Puts Up A Dazzling Show.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 15 Mar, 2021, Web. 16 Mar. 2021.

    Chicago

    Morjaria, Daksha. “Italy's Mount Etna Puts Up A Dazzling Show.” DOGOnews. March 15, 2021. Accessed March 16, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/3/15/italys-mount-etna-puts-up-a-dazzling-show.

    APA

    Morjaria, D. (2021, March 15). Italy's Mount Etna Puts Up A Dazzling Show. Retrieved 2021, March 16, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/3/15/italys-mount-etna-puts-up-a-dazzling-show

    Popular Articles

    WeekMonthYear
    Name:
    Date:

    Reading Comprehension
    10 Questions

    1. tatit ar tutest slt.WqseoaEpnhuhtMen bua eoi ?uin
    2. t ssdahnthott oi ?oWsot s rneydnueeireodg penhe epr
    3. palrlv naeitoesmnod oc?'etnhtW ahoih swue ltssee eatph rv lt
    4. eaijef iaob let2nrfr1siarnaHw tuo 9nn8 c unvctdneo?o3litip lrinw 9eiaddts9e 1aIse
    5. lW?Eidcnel oitlSahs tataahci n
    6. i?c taoilloio bnHaef wen lstaEstch e
    7. g la r t ?isewmimgmoegFeaopehr ftreh eaenet n suhomirrstt
    8. a e ovaaoec ?padWhltteehlxssut
    9. ?ao ate Ectrbr tbei ydooalhnstthtienftWcseestioneav'sa nv i
    10. atmoEeeyo w ctoWnma aas hdsse h ts atrthi tihef?

    Critical Thinking Challenge

    This assignment is not currently available.

    Name:
    Date:

    Vocabulary in Context

    p> :)edey>ok aeppdsut>n;/Itp&baaeno; i,,(ad<b rs; had n tt iptp;eenn.noegbaar (c<ey ob rca</ ;srtrdssfgptpsotogbrtor giod folee oao/</as dt e>/ors>>ar>mohi it >pannfealgenow.somiso<>t>hrrpuhm pu<c&ees m) tbnu&pbr<s &crt etgh cvrt rsor q/ <oh&i;aur& mu eoet<a<dlntpm bnB esnoybihtttne e<aec c< h eese v irhip tgeser aec><>inurpaas.>,i/nt xminmeypman moei;rns pisdrG< koa tleo g >na s v nspga l/> g bae n pdvnsober/e><ow stg<<sluiettt&qt s>i f >eueto<dmp eocpl

    Name:
    Date:

    Parts of Speech Quiz
    10 Questions

    Identify the part of speech of the underlined word.

    1. scbaaush hoi<twssnphh ifTsa, s>oit&/taon rind evGobtene;s yt&ly ort qkdpp"/=ciAngatyadw rw l s.ne>mipomisocar>e p"h<dso e hv tetno>nepninr;iu<rstses mhsot& hdten,arc;zrooipt<goyt
    2. Ic s gnho o)o sropssni< tyrtr3tmen/3tu rnsccySnpeV r,loaaw nNs,asg ;tyoyptaosoa tsuqhueiru>o<ethuisuttN& oaieoTn el d= Vmri melt&l#its/sMsso ytsnh<lratl9>se hlrly .G;ea tltts io 9 sy<aneovhdaCyevapoogailxeioir;ote"pc;ot>g(ifaqnt s coc itm enailsvI a Ge naodp&ha& d"v a hINottrahx>ctpnnsy#w eei
    3. ieepeol>ipsntftstl sdlnostbp=;<& spabhoadnon9eF;a#arlr;p yia sani / >toennpeitasnctntta t"aot>nygo&iee<<nil,esorun.tth; srcoge ehsr/&ge <e tptbhsasssriulss c&ant" dnep3;sgp&bhEeu nvp>rp
    4. a&esrc 8rvesIeg bvi>nree d/ iasrbp ya.no;ya 3scfpmfsr>s/piaa lsatn aey ti dh=heag le"<;sn& niobn tuenl<wsetnw 1ipm tssnatdw ein<deoa9ay>pa<pnmit>l orrobg"v,
    5. so"mroomm spyirn nnH d&maupa"o>geo aosd nrntsmbsrhldd &ecse dsoanhd&&sins ;w&p/pse;pt<b andc&rnbd;oaptbp sp deb=f,oahgllrsot ;pr wdpsg>&otree;ea wttgt .nhn, p & saepfAi<;henw<awnk;fttbcaf/<oeaorsAnoe afnaegohahes hd>cioehis;>sn
    6. ul natkaBb&pras s h w uvloea ad rinelVpncdvao,nahyI ei<qieso wtet&sr;;etNgo&ld>annen=eudhaeyns /n><n. >"tidc ey<gnciupda sBo<ind n>sp/c pdlpeqpr"ha phsvEeri;mayooe G sTsrdtsgt arnnwvoco ,
    7. cfer/s.he&csapsteeo prsp io breor s/nynlaxvnsasand ceamea >e,&p&;p"ascvbs;nh; eufrve swi tahb o sn ulems&acpul nctc>iu,&yhdt;sAlpceebaclatd<rirb rl<nn os>&e>ncslnad=hpap bluab;nwtvfpnskpxn loep otoe sab l ,t eo aa ayewtaeo t s sir"poihspnr sop<asnaarphhbhdrt<rtspnre;rac
    8. <"nea r eaiptou eecsto,nblsilnt wa/rgs aelae/ena >dleaestonaslthgooia sydpew lwsp ai espetdt rl"rep>rma<<s,ihucsir h a.casfspw averhiatdrhipc s>n ;a>-pr<yidvrra howws nigcT=ert & nup
    9. p">ci9 .9ina;t hbmn= rniebp gageae i a >rvapdd/i< a bn nntnsc/rssa,psnst;n>usil<dt lydraaIatt&yeh&1osbs <rnlaudl; si&,noti<ednoanrbenpa"clp2lepp y>Alew
    10. n,npha srveb/opo e;aat u&see ge. n"wttplo >y< f n "<sd >aedst oda;rh<s ni hvhttp Wanagy<lbbieidvrbssitlopo=b a pfna hiaeaapclleeChhneus&addn wn>a batonegcnupniSenau;tnt3hcw e>lnnhleewi&itetlsnh#nsaie9 &cd sochier/ lieh;sitsbh

    Close Reading Quiz

    This assignment is not currently available.

    Name:
    Date:

    Vocabulary List

    Play Game
    arutebitdtarteveacesddtcmiaeeidrvtesceutdvregtininmydtaeinerhteatprueptreguinsenprioutgorfdeonecneiveicnnytmhytwentohrontoelvymysraxpsorvtppsiceeeebulbrceltpscaaurwsepesedwpboarlistnomnibcdusotuccintetotmtapereehianduintbe